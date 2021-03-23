Nathan "Doggface" Apodaca Says Stevie Nicks Is Preventing "Dreams" From Being Included In NFT Sale

Nathan Apodaca, better known as "Doggface," and even better known as the skateboarding Fleetwood Mac cranberry juice guy, is seeing his "Dreams" thwarted by none other than Stevie Nicks, according to TMZ, by refusing to license the song for a new business venture currently being prepared by the viral video star.

The Doggface team is preparing to sell the clip of him skating while enjoying an Ocean Spray cranberry juice and listening to "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac, which went viral last year as an NFT. But since Nicks didn't sign off on her song being used in this way, it will be sold without music (and the Ocean Spray logo digitally blurred from the bottle) – with an opening bid of $500,000.

That might seem like a lot, but NFTs are booming lately and no one can really say what any particular piece might be worth, as investors and collectors seem to be gripped by a fever that causes them to spend millions of dollars on the digital objects. They use blockchain to serve as a one-of-a-kind token that can't be directly exchanged for cash but can be traded like a painting or any other collectible, and it seems that a lot of people with any kind of public notoriety are attempting to capitalize on the trend.

Nicks wasn't interested, though, even though she was offered half the proceeds of the sale. Doggface says he's insulted by the move, since (as he sees it) his video was responsible for a big spike in Fleetwood Mac's popularity among a younger audience, many of whom discovered their music for the first time through the video.

With no music and no Ocean Spray logo, it remains to be seen whether Doggface's NFT will find a buyer for that $500,000 starting bid. But if it does, Doggface can be proud of establishing such a high value for his own work without the help of Fleetwood Mac – and maybe Stevie Nicks will regret missing out on such an easy payday.