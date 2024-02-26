Mike Lindell Ordered By Judge To Pay Out $5 Million Challenge To Man Who Disproved His 2020 Election Allegations

As you probably know, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has some strong opinions about the 2020 United States presidential election. Specifically, he believes the electon was fixed to make Joe Biden the winner and Donald Trump the loser. His opinions on this matter were so strong that he actually offered to pay $5 million to anyone who could debunk his assertions. Someone did. And now Lindell has been ordered via court arbitration to pay up.

Robert Zeidman took Lindell up on his "Prove Mike Wrong" challenge by preparing a 15-page report indicating that Lindell's so-called "packet data" proving outside interference with the 2020 election actually did not "contain packet data of any kind and do not contain any information related to the November 2020 election."

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Lindell's own panel of contest judges disagreed, so Zeidman took them to court, filing for arbitration under the established rules of the contest. The arbitration panel's three judges ruled unanimously that Zeidman had, in fact, proven Mike wrong and that Lindell owed Zeidman the $5 million. That was in April of last year, and now a judge has affirmed the ruling despite what he says was a "poorly written contract," and that Lindell has to pay the $5 million plus interest within a month or face additional penalties.

For Lindell's part, he underlined for reporters that the ruling was against one of his LLCs and not him personally and that he plans to appeal it: "Of course, we're going to appeal it. This guy doesn't have a dime coming."

It makes sense that Lindell wouldn't be in a hurry to pay up, as he and his MyPillow company are up against multiple financial walls. He's facing massive defamation suits from voting machine companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, and two of the law firms defending him against those suits have quit, and he still owes them millions. He also saw his MyPillow ads, formerly a fixture on Fox News, pulled from the network over a reported "payment dispute."

