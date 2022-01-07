Logan Paul Claims Floyd Mayweather Hasn't Paid Him For Their Fight, And He May Have Paid $3.5 Million For Fake Pokemon Cards

Logan Paul is not having a good week financially. But, to his credit, he's not hiding from or denying his bad fortune. In fact, he's being extremely public about it all.

First up, fake Pokemon cards.

Last month Logan revealed that he had paid $3.5 million for a case of six first-edition "base set Pokemon card booster boxes." I don't know what the second half of that previous sentence even means, but I do understand the concept of paying $3.5 million for something. And if I ever paid $3.5 million for something, I can't imagine the pain I would feel finding out the thing I bought was fake.

Unfortunately for Logan, that may be what happened.

Soon after announcing his purchase, a team of amateur investigators from a Pokemon fan news site called PokeBeach dug into Logan's apparent purchase. Their emphatic conclusion? Whatever Logan bought was fake.

Upon hearing the news Logan announced over Twitter on Wednesday that he was "flying to Chicago this weekend to verify the case with BBCE, the company who insured its authenticity."

Hopefully he has some sort of recourse!

While we're on the subject of Pokemon cards, in the above photo Logan is wearing a Pokemon card around his neck during a press conference ahead of his Floyd Mayweather fight. He ended up wearing this Pokemon necklace as he walked into the ring the next day. This Pokemon reportedly set him back $1 million. No word yet on whether it's fake or real.

Unfortunately, Logan's fight against Floyd Mayweather is the source of his second financial hardship this week.

On Thursday, Logan claimed over Twitter that Floyd has yet to pay him his share of their earnings from their June boxing match.

For the fight, Logan negotiated a deal that would pay him a base salary of $250,000 plus 10% of Pay Per View profits. Mayweather was guaranteed $10 million to show up plus a whopping 50% of the PPV profits.

The fight was purchased by approximately 1 million people. Therefore, Floyd earned an estimated $35 million and Logan should be owed around $5.25 million.

After seeing someone on Twitter claim that "Floyd Mayweather earned so much from Logan Paul fight he could buy Jeff Bezos' jet," Logan replied:

"Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn't paid me yet lol…"

He accompanied that with a now-deleted Instagram story that said:

"Pay me my money you f***ing corny weasel of a human."

Thoughts and prayers to you Logan.