Lindsay Lohan Made $500K For Her "Mean Girls" Musical Cameo

By on January 24, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity News

The musical based on the classic comedy "Mean Girls" is now in theaters, and if you've seen it you know that original "Mean Girls" star Lindsay Lohan has a cameo in the film. What you might not know is that according to a report in Variety, Lohan was paid quite well for what amounted to about half a day's shooting, reportedly making a cool $500k for her brief appearance in the movie. FYI, she made $1 million to star in the original release.

Unsurprisingly, representatives for both Paramount, the studio that produces "Mean Girls," and Lohan herself declined to comment on the article, which also details how the audience at the film's New York premiere erupted into "thunderous applause" at Lohan's appearance, which was not promoted in advance and took almost everyone there by surprise.

Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images

By contrast, Lohan rep Leslie Sloane did release a statement to tabloid site The Messenger regarding Lohan's displeasure at a "fire crotch" reference in the new version: Despite her appearance in the new "Mean Girls," "Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film," the statement read.

In addition to an impressive payday, the cameo also represents a bit of a comeback for Lohan, who has been largely retired from studio movies over the course of the last decade and change. She returned to screens in 2022 with a role in the Netflix production "Falling for Christmas," and she's set to return to the streaming platform in "Irish Wish" in March.

It's also a pretty good time to be a "Mean Girls" fan, as the musical version isn't the only "Mean Girls" nostalgia project to drop recently. The big screen musical rendition was the number one movie in the country in its opening weekend, and Lohan and several other familiar faces from the original movie got back together for a Walmart commercial riffing on many of its classic gags.

Lindsay Lohan Articles
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Dolly Parton Net Worth
    Dolly
    Parton
  2. Matthew Broderick Net Worth
    Matthew
    Broderick
  3. John Daly Net Worth
    John
    Daly
  4. Kim Kardashian Net Worth
    Kim
    Kardashian
  5. Rihanna Net Worth
    Rihanna
  6. Alan Ritchson Net Worth
    Alan
    Ritchson
  7. Hulk Hogan Net Worth
    Hulk
    Hogan
  8. Margot Robbie Net Worth
    Margot
    Robbie
  9. Frank Farian Net Worth
    Frank
    Farian
  10. Kanye West Net Worth
    Kanye
    West
  11. Katy Perry Net Worth
    Katy
    Perry
  12. Jason Momoa Net Worth
    Jason
    Momoa
  13. The Rock Net Worth
    The
    Rock
  14. MrBeast Net Worth
    MrBeast
  15. Floyd Mayweather Net Worth
    Floyd
    Mayweather
  16. Paris Hilton Net Worth
    Paris
    Hilton