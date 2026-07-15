At Her Peak, Lindsay Lohan Made Over $30 Million. She Lost It All, Then Started Over…

At the height of her career, Lindsay Lohan was one of the highest-paid young actresses in Hollywood.

She starred in blockbuster movies, released successful albums and commanded as much as $7.5 million per film. Before turning 21, she had already earned more than $30 million from acting salaries alone.

And then, almost unbelievably, the money disappeared.

By 2013, Lindsay's bank accounts had been seized over unpaid taxes, her acting income had collapsed, and stories circulated that her credit was so damaged she could not qualify for a basic Los Angeles apartment. Thanks to some tough love from Oprah and a recent career revitalization, she has since made a comeback. Today, Lindsay Lohan's net worth is $5 million. But how does someone go from earning millions per movie to struggling to cover rent and a security deposit?

$32 Million From Film Salaries

Lindsay Lohan became a star at age 12 after playing separated twins in Disney's 1998 remake of "The Parent Trap."

Her earning power exploded during the early 2000s. She made $550,000 for "Freaky Friday" and $1 million each for "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" and "Mean Girls." Her salary then jumped to $7.5 million per movie.

Here is a breakdown of Lindsay's known film and television paychecks:

"Freaky Friday" (2003): $550,000

"Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" (2004): $1 million

"Mean Girls" (2004): $1 million

"Herbie: Fully Loaded" (2005): $7.5 million

"Just My Luck" (2006): $7.5 million

"Georgia Rule" (2007): $7.5 million

"Liz & Dick" (2012): $300,000

"Scary Movie 5" (2013): $200,000

"The Canyons" (2013): $6,480

"Lindsay" (2014): $2 million

"Mean Girls" cameo (2024): $500,000

"Freakier Friday" (2025): $4 million

Total known film and television paychecks: $32,056,480

And that is only the money we can reasonably account for. It excludes her salaries for "The Parent Trap" and numerous other projects, plus income from music, modeling, endorsements, licensing deals and her $1 million "Playboy" pictorial.

Where Did The Money Go?

A large portion would have gone immediately to federal and state taxes, talent agents, managers, lawyers, and publicists. Her legal problems, court appearances, and rehabilitation stays generated additional expenses while repeatedly interrupting her ability to work.

At the same time, she maintained an extremely expensive lifestyle.

She rented luxury homes around Los Angeles, stayed in high-end hotels, traveled constantly, and employed an entourage. She once admitted to spending $100,000 on clothing in a single day. In 2012, she rented a 2,500-square-foot Beverly Hills house for $8,000 per month.

That year, Lindsay was banned from the Chateau Marmont after accumulating an unpaid bill of more than $46,000. The IRS also seized her bank accounts over approximately $234,000 in unpaid federal taxes.

Her "Scary Movie 5" co-star, Charlie Sheen, reportedly gave her $100,000 to help settle part of the tax debt.

From $7.5 Million Movies To Union-Scale Pay

The biggest financial problem was not Lindsay's spending. It was the collapse of her earning power.

Studios had once paid her $7.5 million because they believed her name could open a movie. After years of arrests, missed work, production delays and tabloid chaos, she became difficult and expensive to insure.

Her film salaries plunged. She earned around $300,000 to portray Elizabeth Taylor in the 2012 Lifetime movie "Liz & Dick" and approximately $200,000 for a brief appearance in "Scary Movie 5."

For the 2013 independent film "The Canyons," Lindsay accepted union-scale compensation and potential profit participation. The entire movie was produced for only around $250,000—a tiny fraction of what she had once earned for a single role.

Too Broke To Rent An Apartment?

By early 2013, stories circulated that Lindsay wanted to move into a relatively ordinary two-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles but could not pass the credit check or produce approximately $7,500 for the deposit and initial rent.

The precise details were never independently confirmed. But the story was believable because Lindsay's publicly documented financial problems were already so severe.

She was no longer receiving multimillion-dollar film offers. Her bank accounts had been seized. She owed money to the IRS and Chateau Marmont. She had also lost access to the easy credit that once allowed her to maintain a celebrity lifestyle between paychecks.

Oprah's $2 Million Lifeline

Later in 2013, Oprah Winfrey offered Lindsay a potential path forward.

Oprah's network, OWN, agreed to pay Lindsay a reported $2 million for a post-rehab interview and an eight-part documentary series about her effort to rebuild her career. The package also included production support, two assistants and a stylist.

The money helped, but the documentary showed that Lindsay was still struggling with reliability, housing and the basic structure required to maintain a professional comeback. Oprah eventually confronted her directly:

"You need to cut the bullshit."

It took several more years for that message to fully sink in.

Starting Over

Lindsay eventually left Los Angeles and established a quieter life in Dubai. Away from the constant paparazzi attention, she married financier Bader Shammas, became a mother and gradually began working again. Some less-reputable sources have claimed that Bader Shammas' net worth is $100 million. We have found no evidence of this.

Her Hollywood return accelerated in 2022 with Netflix's "Falling for Christmas." She followed it with "Irish Wish" and "Our Little Secret," receiving producing credits and greater creative control along the way.

In 2025, Lindsay reunited with Jamie Lee Curtis for "Freakier Friday." The movie grossed more than $150 million worldwide and marked her most prominent theatrical role in nearly two decades.

Lindsay Lohan did not merely recover the career she had in her teens. She built a new version on more stable terms. As we mentioned previously, today we esimate her net worth at $5 million.

At her peak, she made over $30 million and lost nearly all of it. But unlike many former child stars whose financial collapse becomes the final chapter, Lindsay got the chance to start over.