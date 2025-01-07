Lil Baby Says He Asked To Be Banned From Casinos After Losing $8-9 Million In One Day Of Gambling

Gambling is one of the most popular pastimes among the rich and famous, and one obvious reason why is their ability to sustain heavy losses without any negative effect on their overall lifestyle. Losing comes with the territory of serious gambling, but Lil Baby recently told a story on Lil Yachty's podcast about a bad day on the floor that led to him giving up the hobby altogether.

Baby told Yachty that after a particularly punishing "probably 40 hours straight" of gambling at an unnamed casino, he "lost like $8 million, $9 million," leading to what some gambling addicts might refer to as a moment of clarity. Fortunately, he found a practical solution to the problem:

"I made myself stop gambling…I had [Fanatics CEO and founder] Mike Rubin write a letter to every casino and ban me from the casino. Because I'll just do s—."

And, apparently, it worked. "I don't gamble no more," he added. It would be interesting to see how strictly this self-imposed casino ban would be enforced if he ever decides to step back to the table, though.

The story caught the attention of rap's resident roastmaster 50 Cent, who shared a clip of the podcast on his Instagram account, adding his own editorial comment:

"I thought only Floyd do s— like that. LOL come out the joint looking distraught. I'm just glad he didn't kill no body."

50's comment has since been deleted, but not before making it into multiple outlets reporting on the story. His reference to Floyd Mayweather (with whom 50 has traded barbs many times over the years) is apt, as Mayweather is notorious for his gambling habits, having lost untold millions on sports betting and other gambling pursuits over the years. Unlike Lil Baby, he seems to be OK with the occasional losing streak.