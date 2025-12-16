Court Filings Reveal The Nitty-Gritty Details Of LiAngelo Ball's Net Worth And Monthly Income

As the middle son of LaVar Ball's famously outspoken basketball family, LiAngelo Ball grew up under the same bright spotlight as his brothers Lonzo and LaMelo. Both siblings became NBA lottery picks and went on to earn tens of millions of dollars at the highest level of professional basketball. Lonzo established himself as a starting NBA guard, while LaMelo quickly emerged as a franchise cornerstone and perennial All-Star. By comparison, LiAngelo's path unfolded very differently.

Unlike his brothers, LiAngelo struggled to gain a lasting foothold in the NBA. His professional career has largely consisted of short stints, non-guaranteed contracts, and developmental league opportunities that kept him on the fringes of the league rather than firmly inside it. After starring alongside Lonzo and LaMelo on an undefeated Chino Hills High School team, LiAngelo committed to UCLA, only to see his college career derail following a highly publicized shoplifting incident during a team trip to China. From there, he bounced between professional stops in Lithuania, the Junior Basketball Association, and the NBA G League, while earning brief looks from teams like the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets. Despite signing multiple NBA contracts on paper, none translated into a permanent roster spot, cementing his status as the least successful Ball brother on the court.

Ironically, the financial breakthrough that eluded LiAngelo in basketball arrived through an entirely different lane. In January 2025, he pivoted decisively into music, signing a $13 million deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group. The agreement included $8 million in guaranteed money, full ownership of his masters, and control of his own imprint, Born2Ball Music Group.

Outside of his music and basketball careers, LiAngelo has earned some headlines for his personal life. In January 2023, he welcomed a baby boy with model/reality star Nikki Mudarris, who is best known for appearing on multiple seasons of the VH1 show "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood." They welcomed a girl on December 3, 2024. Keep that date in mind for a second.

Nikki and LiAngelo were never married. In February 2025, Nikki publicly accused LiAngelo of cheating on her and abandoning their children.

In a surprise twist, on March 24, 2025, LiAngelo married another woman, Rashida Nicole. In yet another surprise twist, Rashida and LiAngelo are already in the middle of a divorce! Divorce court filings list their date of separation as June 15. As in, 83 days after they said "I do."

On December 2, 2025, just two weeks ago, Rashida gave birth to LiAngelo's baby. He was apparently not present for the birth and did not meet his newborn for a full week. Social media posts appear to show that he missed the birth of his latest child because he was celebrating the birth of his middle child, the daughter born almost exactly a year earlier to Nikki.

Speaking of Nikki, she is struggling financially and is in court attempting to get child support from LiAngelo. And that brings us to the present.

According to documents that were first obtained by Us Weekly, Nikki appeared in family court this week as part of an ongoing child support dispute involving the couple's two children. As part of the proceedings, both parties were required to submit sworn financial disclosures, resulting in an unusually detailed snapshot of LiAngelo Ball's income, assets, debts, and cash flow.

In her filings, Nikki's legal team states that LiAngelo reported earning approximately $666,666 per month. At that level, his annual income would approach $8 million. Her attorney underscored the disparity by noting that LiAngelo's monthly income exceeds Nikki's entire reported net worth. Nikki disclosed that she has approximately $20,000 in cash and bank accounts, real property valued at roughly $441,502, partial equity in a Beverly Hills condominium, and an ownership interest in a Rolls-Royce.

The same court documents claim that, as of May 2025, LiAngelo held total assets of $6,453,546.55. Against that, he reported liabilities of $2,558,984, resulting in a stated net worth of $3,894,562.55. While those figures do not account for potential future royalties or backend earnings tied to his music career, they reflect the numbers LiAngelo placed on the record under oath.

Nikki's own financial disclosures paint a very different picture. In her filings, she listed her occupation as an influencer and reported minimal current income, citing pregnancy, childbirth, and her decision not to return to work as a real estate agent during that period. She stated that her average monthly income in 2024 was approximately $10,000, but that her current monthly income is effectively $0, aside from roughly $2,000 per month generated by her lingerie and clothing company.

Despite that, Nikki reported monthly expenses totaling $36,349.27, including $9,750 in rent, $4,400 in childcare, $2,000 on groceries and household supplies, $1,000 on DoorDash, $1,431 on utilities, and $8,975 categorized as hygiene, health, social, and literary expenses. She noted that approximately $31,120.70 of those monthly costs are currently being paid by others. The filings also reveal outstanding debts, including $156,725 owed to family members for living expenses, $28,000 on an American Express balance, a $2,375 monthly Range Rover lease, and a separate $5,800 monthly car payment, along with $97,000 already paid to attorneys in the case.

So there you have it. Way more than you ever needed or wanted to know about the finances of the third-most-successful Ball brother and his reality star ex, Nikki Mudarris. No word yet on whether or not Rashida Nicole will also soon be seeking support…