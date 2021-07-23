LeBron James Might Be Selling His Production Company For $750 Million – Would Bring His Career Earnings Above $1 Billion

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" debuted in theaters and on streaming platforms on Friday. In just about a week, the film has generated more than $50 million in total revenue globally. It's a surprise hit in a risky movie market and a sequel is already in the works.

As you probably know, LeBron James took the "Space Jam" baton from Michael Jordan, whose original version was released in 1996.

But there's one major difference between Michael's Space Jam and Lebron's Space Jam. Even though he was arguably the biggest celebrity in the world in 1996, when Michael starred in Space Jam, he was merely a highly paid actor. He was not a producer. He did not receive backend points. He earned an undisclosed paycheck to show up on time and go home when it was done.

LeBron has a bit more riding on his version.

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" was produced by three production companies:

Warner Brothers

Proximity Media

The SpringHill Company

Warner Brothers is… Warner Brothers. They own all the IP (mainly, the Looney Tunes characters) featured in the movie.

Proximity Media is director Ryan Coogler's production company.

And guess who owns The SpringHill Company???

LeBron James.

Technically LeBron and his childhood friend/business partner Maverick Carter.

And get this – According to recent leaked reports, LeBron and Maverick are in talks to sell SpringHill. The asking price?

$750 million

The SpringHill Company

LeBron and Maverick officially co-founded SpringHill in 2020. They had been producing projects prior to 2020 under various company banners – for example the game show "The Wall" which debuted in 2016 and the talk show "The Shop" which debuted in 2018 – but the duo didn't officially consolidate into The SpringHill Company until 2020. What happened in 2020? LeBron and Maverick raised $100 million.

FYI: The name "SpringHill" is a reference to the Akron, Ohio apartment complex LeBron lived in as a child.

Space Jam is the company's first major film but they have projects in various stages of development for Amazon Studios, Netflix and Universal, among others.

The Decision

LeBron and Maverick have not exactly always had the magic touch when it comes to production concepts. It was their combined bright idea back in 2010 to produce an event called "The Decision" where viewers waited 30 minutes to finally hear that LeBron was "taking his talents to Miami."

The Decision was widely panned and left a major blemish on LeBron's reputation. A reputation he completely redeemed after winning several championships with Miami then returning to Cleveland and winning a championship for his hometown as well. It was kind of the perfect character arc. From hero to villain, back to hero.

Buyout/Fund Raise

According to various reports, LeBron and Maverick are currently in late stage discussions to either sell SpringHill outright OR raise money at a valuation of $750 million.

Nike is said to be the primary interested party… which makes sense considering LeBron is under a lifetime endorsement deal with the apparel conglomerate.

Billion Dollar Club

If the deal becomes real, the windfall should be enough to push LeBron James' career earnings above the $1 billion mark. But let's be clear about something:

Contrary to the hundreds of headlines that were cranked out today by a thousand pageview hungry writers…

LEBRON IS NOT A BILLIONAIRE AND HE'S NOT A MEMBER OF THE BILLION DOLLAR EARNINGS CLUB YET!!!

He needs to close this deal to hit that mark. So all these headlines are false:

By our count, LeBron has earned $700 million from his various contracts during his career to date, roughly $300 million of which has come from NBA salary and the rest from endorsements.

Assuming LeBron and Maverick each still own 40% of SpringHill, a $750 million sale would add exactly $300 million to his career earnings. And AT THAT POINT he would be a member of the $1 billion career earnings club. A club that currently counts the following people athletes as members:

Lionel Messi

Michael Jordan

Michael Schumacher

Floyd Mayweather

Arnold Palmer

Tiger Woods

We'll keep you posted if the deal happens. And most importantly, don't trust lazy headlines!