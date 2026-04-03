Leaked OpenAI Equity Spreadsheet Reveals Ashton Kutcher Invested $30 Million… And It's Worth $1.3 Billion Right Now

This week, OpenAI raised $122 billion at an $852 billion valuation. Around the time the news broke, a "cap table" (a document that lists every major equity holder) leaked online. It appears to be accurate.

According to the document, the largest equity holders are Microsoft (26.79%), the OpenAI Foundation (25.8%), SoftBank (11.66%), Amazon (4.66%), and NVIDIA (3.47%).

Current and former employees own around 20% of the company, and, amazingly, CEO Sam Altman still DOES NOT HAVE ANY EQUITY IN OPENAI. I'm sure that will change once the company goes public. Otherwise, what's he doing here?

Here's the cap table… check out line 22:

Entity: Sound Ventures

% Ownership: 0.15%

Est. Cost Basis: $0.03 (Billion)

Value at $852B: $1.3 (Billion)

Return Multiple: ~43x

Putting that into English: A venture capital company called Sound Ventures owns 0.15% of OpenAI. Sound Ventures invested $30 million. And that investment is now worth $1.3 billion at the $852 billion valuation.

Sound Ventures was cofounded by… Ashton Kutcher.

Now obviously, that $1.3 billion does not belong entirely to Ashton Kutcher personally. Sound Ventures is a fund, which means there are outside investors, partners, and a typical venture capital structure that splits profits between limited partners and general partners.

But here's where things get interesting.

Kutcher isn't just a passive investor. He is a co-founder and general partner of the firm. That means he earns a share of the profits, commonly around 20% through carried interest, and likely has his own capital invested alongside the fund.

Even if you conservatively estimate that his exposure to this particular investment is 30%, that translates into a $400 million position in OpenAI. Combined with his other $200 million net worth, one could safely argue that Ashton Kutcher's net worth is $600 million right now. And that's at today's valuation. OpenAI is apparently hoping to go public sometime this year or early next year at a $1 TRILLION market cap. If that happens, Kutcher's stake would be worth around $470 million.

This would not be Kutcher's first major venture capital win. Far from it.

Over the last 15 years, he has quietly built one of the most impressive investment track records in Hollywood, with early bets on companies like Uber, Airbnb, Skype, and Spotify

In fact, Kutcher's evolution from Hollywood prankster to Silicon Valley shark has been a long time coming. Back in 2010, he teamed up with entertainment manager Guy Oseary and billionaire Ron Burkle to launch A-Grade Investments. They pooled $30 million of their own money and began hunting for consumer tech startups. By 2016, their $30 million had ballooned into a $250 million portfolio. Kutcher proved he wasn't just "dumb celebrity money." He had a lethal eye for what consumers wanted before they even knew they wanted it.

But A-Grade was just the warmup. In 2015, Kutcher and Oseary launched Sound Ventures to take on institutional money and write bigger checks.

In May 2023, while the rest of the world was just starting to ask ChatGPT to write funny poems, Kutcher saw the writing on the wall. Sound Ventures announced it had closed a massive, oversubscribed $240 million AI-focused fund. Kutcher's thesis was simple: artificial intelligence was going to be the most significant technological shift since the internet, and he wanted to own the bedrock.

He immediately deployed that capital into foundational AI heavyweights, including Anthropic, StabilityAI, and—as the leaked cap table proves—OpenAI. Sound Ventures got in when OpenAI was valued somewhere between $20 billion and $29 billion. Today, it's worth $852 billion. That is the kind of 43x return multiple that makes Wall Street veterans sick with jealousy.

But here is where the math gets truly crazy. OpenAI was just one check out of that $240 million fund. Kutcher also placed massive bets on OpenAI's biggest rivals, most notably Anthropic, which has been on its own meteoric rise. If those other foundational AI bets pay off and follow even a fraction of OpenAI's trajectory, Kutcher's cut of the profits from the rest of the fund could easily yield hundreds of millions more.

The public might still picture Kutcher wearing a trucker hat and yelling at celebrities on MTV. But behind the scenes, he has orchestrated one of the greatest venture capital runs of the modern era. Between his $600 million estimated net worth today, the impending $1 Trillion OpenAI IPO, and the very real possibility that his bets on companies like Anthropic strike gold, the writing is on the wall. Ashton Kutcher is almost certainly on track to become a billionaire in the very near future.