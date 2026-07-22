Last Year, Djimon Hounsou Said He Was Struggling Financially And Underpaid. Court Filings Just Revealed His Salaries From Seven Recent Films. What Do You Think?

In January 2025, Djimon Hounsou made a startling admission. Appearing on CNN, Djimon revealed:

"I'm still struggling to make a living. I've been in the filmmaking business for over two decades with two Oscar nominations and many blockbuster films, and yet, I'm still struggling financially. I'm definitely underpaid."

Hounsou first gained widespread recognition playing Cinqué in Steven Spielberg's "Amistad." He later starred opposite Russell Crowe in "Gladiator" and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Blood Diamond," one of the two performances that earned him an Academy Award nomination. His blockbuster résumé also includes "Furious 7" with Vin Diesel, "Guardians of the Galaxy" with Chris Pratt, "Captain Marvel" with Brie Larson, "Aquaman" with Jason Momoa, "Shazam!" with Zachary Levi, "Black Adam" with Dwayne Johnson, and "A Quiet Place Part II" with Emily Blunt.

How can someone who has spent more than three decades in Hollywood, earning two Academy Award nominations, and appearing in some of the biggest film franchises in the world, be "struggling financially"??? And what does it mean for an actor like Djimon to consider himself "underpaid"?

Well, thanks to a recent court filing, we have some very specific answers to these questions.

Seven Recent Film Salaries

The financial declaration was filed as part of Hounsou's custody dispute with his former partner, Ri'za Marie Simpson. Djimon shares two children with Ri'za. He also has a son with his ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Hounsou was paid:

"Red Card": $1.25 million

$1.25 million "A Quiet Place: Day One": $1.1 million

$1.1 million "The Monster": $400,000

$400,000 "The Rising": $300,000

$300,000 "The Zealot": $300,000

$300,000 Two "Rebel Moon" films: $250,000 combined

That works out to $3.6 million in gross salaries from seven films.

The biggest paycheck was apparently for "Red Card," an upcoming action thriller co-starring Halle Berry and Scott Eastwood. Hounsou reportedly received $1.25 million for the project, slightly more than the $1.1 million he earned for "A Quiet Place: Day One."

At the other end of the spectrum, Hounsou was paid just $250,000 combined for Zack Snyder's two "Rebel Moon" films. Assuming the money was divided evenly, that amounts to approximately $125,000 per movie.

That is not a tiny paycheck by ordinary standards. But it is surprisingly modest compensation for a two-time Oscar nominee appearing in two large-scale Netflix productions.

The declaration also listed more than $600,000 in residual income from various projects and approximately $150,000 from work connected to FIFA. When those amounts are added to the film salaries, the filings reveal at least $4.35 million in gross income.

The documents do not establish that all $4.35 million was earned during a single calendar year. Some of the films were produced at different times, and acting compensation can be paid in installments tied to production dates, contractual milestones, or a movie's eventual release.

Gross Salary Is Not Take-Home Pay

A $1 million acting salary does not mean $1 million lands in an actor's bank account.

The disclosed figures are gross earnings, before federal and state taxes, commissions paid to agents and managers, legal and accounting bills, publicity expenses, travel costs, and other professional expenses.

Actors also generally do not receive conventional salaries throughout the year. They may earn a large amount during one production and then go months without booking another significant role.

That unpredictability was central to Hounsou's explanation of his finances. He told the court that acting jobs are inconsistent and that his income can vary drastically from month to month.

Hounsou listed his average gross monthly income at approximately $60,000, equivalent to $720,000 per year if maintained consistently.

His reported monthly expenses, however, were approximately $85,000.

That would create an average monthly deficit of $25,000—or roughly $300,000 per year.

Simpson disputed his income calculation and reportedly argued that Hounsou was actually earning closer to $133,000 per month. That would equal nearly $1.6 million per year before taxes and professional costs.

An $85,000 Monthly Burn Rate

The filings also revealed where some of Hounsou's money was going.

His reported monthly expenses included:

Mortgage: $9,700

$9,700 Automobile expenses: $5,000

$5,000 Groceries and household supplies: $2,500

$2,500 Dining out: $2,500

$2,500 Clothing: $2,500

$2,500 Entertainment and vacations: approximately $2,500

Those categories alone total $24,700 per month, leaving more than $60,000 in additional reported monthly expenses that were not detailed in TMZ's account.

The $5,000 monthly automobile expense is equivalent to $60,000 per year. Dining, clothing, entertainment, and vacations account for another $90,000 annually.

In other words, Hounsou's financial problems do not appear to be caused solely by low or inconsistent acting pay. He also maintains an extremely expensive lifestyle that requires more than $1 million per year to support.

Real Estate

Hounsou's public real estate history also helps explain his significant housing expenses.

In 2004, he paid $1.12 million for a home in Playa del Rey, California. In January 2020, he purchased another property in Los Angeles' Westchester neighborhood for $2.1 million.

He later offered the Westchester property for rent at $11,750 per month. The home appears to have secured a tenant in early 2024 at approximately $10,500 per month.

The two properties had combined original purchase prices of $3.22 million.

Blockbuster Movies Without Blockbuster Paychecks

What makes Hounsou's financial story so unusual is the size of the films on his résumé.

The credits on his IMDB page make him look like an enormously successful Hollywood actor. But many of his roles have been supporting parts, sometimes involving limited screen time.

The newly revealed salaries do not necessarily disprove Hounsou's claim that he has been underpaid. Receiving approximately $125,000 per film for two major "Rebel Moon" productions is surprisingly modest compensation for a two-time Oscar nominee with decades of experience. Even his seven-figure salaries would have been substantially reduced by taxes, commissions, and professional expenses.

But there is also an important distinction between different kinds of financial struggle.

Struggling financially while earning an ordinary salary—or working in a factory, restaurant, or office—is very different from struggling financially while possessing the ability to earn $3.6 million from seven films and at least $4.35 million from recent salaries, residuals, and commercial work. Most people facing financial hardship have no realistic opportunity to solve the problem with a single $1 million paycheck.

Hounsou's income is irregular, and his complaints about unequal compensation in Hollywood may be entirely legitimate. At the same time, the filings suggest that his difficulties are not simply the result of low pay. They are also connected to an $85,000 monthly lifestyle that requires more than $1 million per year to maintain.