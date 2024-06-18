King Charles Is Now $200 Million Richer Than His Late Mother's Peak Net Worth

On the off chance you were concerned about King Charles III's ability to pay his bills, you can now rest easy since the King of England appears to have had a pretty good year so far. Since the end of last year, he has seen his personal net worth jump by about $12 million. King Charles' net worth is now $800 million. That makes him $200 million richer than the net worth of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the time of her death in 2022.

It's always good to be the king, but Charles, in particular, is doing quite well thanks in part to the value of private estates he inherited from his mother: Sandringham, located in Norfolk (itself estimated to be worth about $360 million), and Balmoral in Aberdeenshire. Of course, as a British royal, many of Charles's assets are difficult or impossible to calculate, with much of the royal family's fortune tied up in priceless jewels, works of art, racehorses, and other untold treasures. But the $800 million figure comes only from assets the King owns personally, not assets (such as, possibly most famously, the Crown Jewels) that are held "in trust" by the royal family and technically belong to the UK itself.

Charles reportedly owns several smaller pieces of real estate as well, including a home in Wales and Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. Another asset inherited from the late Queen is her investment portfolio, which is itself valued at over $150 million. Then there is his income from the Duchy of Cornwall, which comes to about $27 million per year and which is earmarked for various non-official family expenses. A source told People that it was this income that allowed Charles to rebuild his assets following his extremely expensive divorce from Princess Diana back in 1996:

"He became prudent at tucking away some money from the Duchy after that wipeout [of capital]. We're not talking vast sums here — several tens of millions, no more. There have been suggestions that Camilla brought a good deal of money into their relationship, but that's really not correct."

You know you're talking about royal finances when "several tens of millions" is cited as not being a vast sum! But even this source would probably have to agree that the $800 million personal net worth of King Charles III is a pretty impressive figure.