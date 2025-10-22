Kevin Gates' Estranged Wife Demands $73K Per Month And Alleges Financial Abandonment, Wasteful Spending And $7 Million Unpaid Tax Bill

For years, rapper Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka were seen as one of hip-hop's most spiritually attuned power couples — partners in business, music, and family who often spoke publicly about love, loyalty, and personal growth. Together, they built a brand rooted in authenticity, mixing street grit with holistic wellness and faith. Their 2015 marriage after several years of dating was both romantic and entrepreneurial: Dreka helped manage Kevin's career through his label Bread Winners' Association, while the couple showcased their Mississippi farm as a symbol of balance and independence.

That image has unraveled in 2025. After months of speculation about their separation, in July 2025, Dreka filed for divorce in Los Angeles County. And what followed was far more than a simple split.

This week, Dreka submitted a court filing which accuses Kevin of financial abandonment, reckless spending, and tax negligence — including an alleged $7 million IRS lien that has put their Mississippi farm at risk of foreclosure. She's now asking a judge to order Kevin to pay more than $73,000 per month in combined child and spousal support. His response? "Actually… we were never married."

The Divorce Filing

The official filing landed on July 30, 2025, in Los Angeles County Superior Court. In it, Dreka Gates — legally Shadreka Centeno Haynes — cited irreconcilable differences and listed July 10 as the couple's date of separation. The paperwork marked the formal end of a decade-long relationship that had survived Kevin's prison stints, his rise to fame, and their shared spiritual and business ventures.

In her petition, Dreka asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children, who are now 12 and 11, and requested that Kevin cover her attorney's fees. She also sought a court order preventing him from requesting any financial support from her, asserting that she had already been the primary caregiver and provider for most of the past two years.

Then came this week's filing…

As first dug up by TMZ, this week Dreka submitted a filing that asks the court to order Kevin to pay $73,467 per month in total support — $27,193 for child support and $46,274 in spousal support. The numbers were meant to preserve what she described as the family's established lifestyle, one she says she maintained largely on her own since 2023.

The documents portray Dreka as holding together the family's day-to-day life while Kevin, she claims, withdrew from his responsibilities. Her filings include references to unpaid school tuition, overdue property taxes, and mounting tax liens — all while, she says, her husband appeared to live extravagantly elsewhere.

Financial Allegations

Dreka's filing further alleges that in late 2021, Kevin "dismantled the financial foundation of their family" by cutting off access to funds that supported their children and maintained their shared properties. Basic expenses such as mortgage payments, property taxes, and tuition reportedly went unpaid.

At the same time, Dreka claims, Kevin began indulging in what she calls "wasteful spending." Court filings accuse him of purchasing 18 luxury vehicles and acquiring a $4.7 million home in Calabasas, California — all while contributing nothing to his family's upkeep. The filing alleges a double standard: while Dreka and the children faced financial uncertainty in Mississippi, Kevin appeared to be expanding his lifestyle in Los Angeles County.

Perhaps the most damaging accusation involves a staggering tax bill. According to Dreka, the IRS issued a levy of roughly $7 million in unpaid taxes, which she says pushed the couple's Mississippi farm into foreclosure. She alleges that Kevin's refusal to pay taxes since 2021 triggered the federal lien, effectively placing their home and family business at risk of government seizure.

In her filings, Dreka argues that Kevin's actions were deliberate — not the result of hardship, but of neglect and pride. "He chose to cut off the family financially while showcasing his wealth publicly," she claimed in her declaration. "Our children have suffered the consequences."

The Mississippi Farm

The couple's Mississippi farm was once a symbol of their shared vision — a 43-acre property near Summit, purchased in 2020 through Gates Family Farm LLC and turned into Dreka's wellness retreat. Today, that same land sits at the center of their financial dispute.

In her filings, Dreka says the property is in foreclosure after the IRS placed a $7 million lien for unpaid taxes. She claims Kevin stopped paying taxes and property bills in 2021, leaving the farm — where she and their children still live — under threat of seizure. Public records still list the LLC as the owner, but the federal levy has clouded its future.

The Calabasas Estate

At the same time, Dreka says Kevin was spending freely in California. In May 2024, a trust linked to him purchased a $4.7 million home in The Oaks of Calabasas, one of Los Angeles County's most exclusive gated communities. The 3,686-square-foot house was financed with a $3.3 million mortgage and features luxury upgrades throughout.

To Dreka, the purchase symbolized Kevin's priorities — living lavishly in Los Angeles while his family's Mississippi home faced foreclosure.

Kevin's Response

Kevin Gates has denied Dreka's accusations, calling them "factually baseless." In his legal response, he reportedly claimed that the two "were never legally married," arguing that their 2015 ceremony was a spiritual or Islamic union rather than a civil marriage recognized by the state. That argument, if upheld, could upend Dreka's divorce petition entirely — but for now, the Los Angeles court is treating the case as a standard divorce proceeding.

Kevin has not publicly addressed the alleged $7 million IRS lien or Dreka's claims of financial abandonment. For a couple who once preached discipline, unity, and faith, the dispute marks a dramatic and public unraveling of a partnership that once seemed unbreakable.