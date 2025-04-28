Kerby Joseph Signs $86 Million Extension With The Lions, Is Now The Highest Paid Safety In League History

At just 24 years old, Kerby Joseph was nearing the end of his rookie contract with the Detroit Lions. Perhaps not surprisingly, the Lions are making a major commitment to their star safety, having just announced a massive four-year, $86 million contract extension that will keep Joseph in Detroit through his prime.

Joseph has never been short on confidence — he even told Jim Rome during an offseason interview that he considered himself the best safety in the NFL. Now, he has the paycheck to match the swagger.

The deal makes him not only the highest-paid safety currently playing, but the highest-paid safety in league history. While quarterbacks and wide receivers often dominate the NFL's salary rankings, it's rare for safeties — even elite ones — to command deals at this level, highlighting just how highly Detroit values Joseph's presence on the field. Joseph's new record surpasses the mark previously set by Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who signed a four-year, $84.1 million deal last year.

The extension represents a massive leap for Joseph, who had just $3.6 million left on his rookie contract. He's coming off a standout season, recording nine interceptions — another league-leading stat that helped solidify his value to the Lions. Beyond his ball-hawking prowess, Joseph was a consistent defensive anchor and playing a key role in the Lions' secondary all season. His ability to read offenses, force turnovers, and shut down opposing passing attacks made him one of the most valuable defensive players on the roster.

Joseph's deal continues a trend of Detroit locking down its young core with huge paydays. The Lions' front office has made it clear they intend to build a sustainable contender by securing key pieces before they hit free agency, ensuring continuity and chemistry across the roster for years to come.

Last offseason, quarterback Jared Goff signed a four-year, $212 million extension — the richest deal in Lions history, with $170 million guaranteed. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown followed with a $120 million extension, while offensive tackle Penei Sewell inked one worth $112 million. Star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is also eligible for an extension this year, setting the stage for another potential blockbuster deal.

Joseph, for his part, celebrated the news across his social media accounts, proudly embracing his new title as the league's highest-paid safety. Lions fans are surely hoping he'll continue to live up to his own bold promise — to "continue to be the best" safety in the NFL.