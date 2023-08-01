Karol G Signs "Ambitious" $100 Million Record Deal With Interscope

Fresh off her smash album "Mañana Será Bonito" in February, singer Karol G, real name Carolina Giraldo Navarro, has signed a recording deal with Universal's Interscope Records that's not only reportedly worth almost $100 million, but will also allow her to own all her master recordings, according to a Billboard report.

The deal was closed after "a 'lengthy' and complex negotiation," per a source close to the matter, and when you delve into the details of the deal you'll understand why. Karol G will be retaining a large level of control over her work compared to most artists who sign with major labels, continuing to release music under her own Bichota Records, with Interscope handling distribution and promotion. As the source puts it: "It is one of the most ambitious deals signed by a Latin artist in recent memory."

The deal is also unusual in that it seems to fall completely under the purview of Interscope's English-language division rather than any Spanish-language imprint. In previous eras, multilingual singers like Shakira or Enrique Iglesias have maintained separate business arrangements for their Spanish and English language music, but Karol G's deal reportedly falls entirely under the Interscope umbrella. "Even though Interscope doesn't have a Latin division per se, it has a Miami office run by Latin music veteran executive Nir Seroussi and it works Interscope's Latin projects, which also include Kali Uchis and Cuco," the Billboard story states.

In a press statement, Karol G is enthusiastic about the deal:

"I'm continuously amazed at the support my fans give me, which motivates me to deliver the best of me, and I'm certain that this partnership with Interscope and their incredible team will help us continue building and making history. I'm thrilled to see what's to come."

If all goes to plan, a new level of crossover success is what's to come for Karol G. And it seems that she didn't have to sacrifice much in the way of artistic or business autonomy in order to make the deal happen.