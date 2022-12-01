Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Have Settled Their Divorce: Kanye To Pay Kim $200K Per Month In Child Support, And A House

It can be difficult (and not just a little depressing) to keep up with developments in Kanye West's life lately. But the latest development is relatively benign as far as West headlines go: the divorce between Ye and ex-wife Kim Kardashian has been officially finalized. The big headline takeaway: Kanye will pay Kim $200,000 per month for child support.

The divorce settlement stipulates "equal access" for both Kardashian and West and their four kids, but sources close to the couple say that Kardashian will be the one who will have them most of the time, a situation that West has acknowledged. In a podcast appearance back in September, he spoke about his relationship to the mother of his children and gave the figure that she would have the kids approximately "80 percent of the time":

"Even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that's gonna go to the kids. She's still got [them] 80% of the time — raise those children."

West's share of the child support, that $200,000, doesn't include his responsibility for half of the kids' education expenses as well as half their personal security (West has been seen out in public with his kids and a security detail nearby). The settlement also has a clause about dealing with any parenting disputes that might come up: in any such event, West and Kardashian both agree to attend a mediation session, and if one doesn't show up, the other gets to decide what to do.

The settlement also covers the division of property between West and Kardashian, reportedly following the terms of their prenuptial agreement. And their prenup precludes any spousal support from either party. Kanye has agreed to give Kim a house located across the street from the estate they formerly shared, a home he somewhat infamously purchased for $4.5 million after they separated. A move many called… creepy/stalkerish.

The settlement comes after more than a year of battling between the former couple, with West refusing to cooperate with divorce proceedings. A source told TMZ: "Kim's patience was tested, but she handled things calmly and ultimately Kanye came around."

Now, their divorce is finally settled and the West-Kardashian marriage is officially concluded.