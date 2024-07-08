Justin Bieber Was Paid $10 Million To Perform At Indian Billionaire Heir's Pre-Wedding Festivities

Sometimes, in the pop music world, it can pay to have a few extremely wealthy fans. That was the case for Justin Bieber this weekend. Bieber earned a reported $10 million to perform at the traditional pre-wedding ceremony for Indian billionaire heir Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant.

Ambani is one of the three children of Mukesh Ambani. With a net worth of $108 billion, Mukesh is the 13 richest person in the world. Mukesh earned his fortune as the chairman and director of Reliance Industries. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is an Indian multinational conglomerate company headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. It is the largest public company in India by market capitalization and revenue, and the 10th largest company in the world by revenue. The company has a diverse business portfolio, with interests in energy, petrochemicals, textiles, natural resources, retail, telecommunications, mass media, and entertainment. Reliance Retail is the largest retailer in India. Another subsidiary, Jio Platforms, is India's largest telecommunications company by subscribers.

Bieber took to Instagram to show photos of the show, where he performed about a dozen songs for the intimate audience in Mumbai.

And amazingly, the party is just getting started! It is being reported that Drake, Adele, and Lana Del Rey are also expected to make appearances and perform over the course of the more than weeklong festivities.

"The main wedding ceremony is set for July 12, 2024, at Mumba's Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, where guests are expected to wear traditional Indian attire. A Shubh Aashirwad ceremony follows on July 13 with an Indian formal dress code. The grand Mangal Utsav wedding reception, themed as Indian chic, will be hosted by the couple on July 14."

Even for Justin Bieber, $10 million is a lot of money for one night's work. Bieber's normal fee is said to fall somewhere between $2.5 million and $6 million.

The report doesn't mention how much Drake, Adele, and Del Rey might be making for their own appearances, but it's safe to assume that Ambani is sparing no expense in securing their services as well.

Here are some more photos of Justin and the happy couple: