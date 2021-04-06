Just A Few Weeks After Turning 18, Danielle Bregoli Made $1 Million In Just Six Hours On OnlyFans

Danielle Bregoli, better known as Bhad Barbie, and even better known as the "Cash Me Outside" girl, has found an extremely lucrative new career according to a post from her official Instagram account (where she now has more than 17 million followers). Assuming the figures provided are accurate, Danielle apparently made more than $1 million dollars in just six hours after opening an account on the OnlyFans platform.

Bregoli took to Instagram to brag about her purportedly record-breaking feat, which you can see in the (SFW) post below:

As of this writing, we haven't seen an update from Bregoli on her subsequent revenue stream, but the assumption is that she very likely also broke OnlyFans' 24-hour subscription revenue record. That record was previously held by Bella Thorne. Thorne reportedly earned around $1.3 million in her first 24 hours as an OnlyFans creator last year.

Bregoli reportedly launched an OnlyFans account a mere days after turning 18, which gives the story of her record-breaking success a somewhat creepy undertone in the view of many, given the sexual nature that OnlyFans is known for.

Whatever Bregoli's plans for her OnlyFans viewers may be, she's already made more than enough money to justify her decision to sign up.

But the numbers are pretty hard to ignore. As you can see from her Instagram screenshot, Danielle earned in a total of $1,030,703.43 in her first six hours on the site, a figure that was reportedly confirmed by an OnlyFans rep to The Daily Dot. Those earnings break down as:

$757,000 in subscription revenue

$5,500 in tips

$267,000 in messaging revenue

For those who have no idea who Danielle Bregoli is, allow me to give a very brief background.

She was born in 2003. Her parents broke up when she was an infant. Today she estranged from her father is apparently a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Danielle became famous after appearing on an episode of Dr. Phil in 2016. Her segment was titled "I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For a Crime".

After being booed by the audience for her sassy attitude, Danielle shot-back with the now infamous catchphrase "Catch me outside, how bout that?".

Danielle's appearance quickly went viral. She was brought back for a second appearance which was equally popular.

She soon moved to Los Angeles where she began releasing rap singles to a growing following of social media fans. Believe it or not, several of her singles charted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

As her social following grew, so did her income. Danielle earns an estimated $300,000 per month posting for brands on Instagram.

In July 2019 she signed a $1 million publishing/songwriting deal with a music company. At concerts she charges $40,000 for meet and greet sessions. She earned an estimated $1 million from a 25-city music tour in 2019.

So even without OnlyFans, Danielle is killing it.

As of this writing, we estimate Danielle Bregoli's net worth to be $6 million human US dollars. Which is somewhat upsetting. But hey, this is America and in America you are allowed to earn and spend money however you want, within the legal limits. So get it girl!