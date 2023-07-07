Judge Rules That Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Has To Vacate $145 Million House By July 31

Kevin Costner has won a big victory over estranged wife Christine Baumgartner in their ongoing divorce battle. The judge presiding over the case has ordered Baumgartner to vacate their $145 million property by July 31st, as stipulated by that prenup, a sign that their prenuptial agreement may soon be legally confirmed as valid and enforceable.

If you haven't been following the story you might not be aware that Baumgartner had claimed in court that she didn't have enough time or money to vacate the former couple's $145 million beach home in Carpinteria, CA, despite Costner's citing of their prenup and some $1.5 million he claimed to have given her for that purpose. He argued that she was using the home as leverage to get him to agree to pony up $248,000 per month for child support.

A judge has now formally agreed that Baumgartner was in violation of their prenup by staying on at the property, and has ordered her out by July 31st. Baumgartner was asking for the deadline to be extended to August 15, a request that was shot down. And it could be a sign of even worse news to come for her.

A hearing specifically on the validity of the former couple's prenup is scheduled for November, and if it is ruled entirely valid Baumgartner will be on the hook for Costner's legal fees in having the prenup affirmed. Not only that, she might have to pay back the $1.5 million Costner has already given her to get settled in a new place.

The judge's recent decision reportedly focused heavily on the language in their disputed prenup, so this decision could be a sign that the agreement will be ruled valid in Costner's favor in a few months.