Judge Orders Kevin Costner To Begin Paying $130,000 Per Month In Child Support

The divorce battle between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner isn't over yet, but it's one step closer to its conclusion. A a judge has "tentatively" ruled that Costner's monthly child support obligation will be $129,755 a month. It's not set in stone because there's still another scheduled hearing to confirm the arrangement, although in divorces like this the tentative figure is reported to usually be the one that sticks.

If it does, Baumgartner will be getting a little more than half of the $248,000 per month she was asking for, and which Costner took her to court over. Of course, it's also quite a bit more than Costner's initial offer of $51,940 per month (plus covering additional expenses for their three kids), so perhaps both parties are walking away a bit dissatisfied, the mark of a good compromise.

Baumgartner filed legal documents calling Costner's offer "completely inappropriate," asking for $248,000 per month, plus extra time and money to get a new place. Baumgartner's refusal to vacate a California home belonging to the former couple was a whole other aspect of their court battle, and a judge recently ruled she needed to be out by the end of the month per their prenuptial agreement.

While Costner had reportedly agreed to cover their kids' education and medical expenses in addition to the formal child support, the new ruling splits those expenses down the middle between them. But Costner is now also on the hook for $200,000 for Baumgartner's legal fees, plus another $100,000 for "forensic costs" relating to the trial.

Attorneys for both of them have their work cut out for them, since another hearing will be scheduled in the next several months to determine a permanent child support arrangement, and both Costner and Baumgartner will present evidence to have the figure lowered or raised. Although, as stated before, it usually doesn't change much if at all.