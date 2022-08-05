Johnny Depp Sells $3.6 Million Worth Of Original Artwork

It remains to be seen exactly what Johnny Depp's post-defamation-trial career will look like, but a recent report in The Sunday Times seems to indicate that even if he never gets back his status as an A-list movie star, he's got a viable career in the art world to fall back on. Depp recently unveiled his first collection of artworks at a London gallery and reportedly sold more than $3.6 million worth of prints in its first weekend for sale.

The collection is entitled "Friends and Heroes," and is made up of portraits painted by Depp of notable figures he classifies in one or both of those categories. The four portraits in the collection depict rock legends Keith Richards and Bob Dylan and movie stars Al Pacino and Elizabeth Taylor, chosen by Depp for their influence on his life and art. Here's how the collection was described by the Castle Fine Art gallery, where the collection was sold:

"Johnny Depp's collection Friends & Heroes saw him focus on people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person. Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him. From his dear friend Keith Richards, who inspired the mannerisms of the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow, to Bob Dylan, whose creative influence on the artist is seen in his vivid and immortal portrayal by Johnny."

The collection was made available in a reported 780 prints, all of which sold out in short order. The successful weekend was not Depp's first creative project since the end of his trial in June: He also released a collaborative album with guitarist Jeff Beck entitled "18." Meanwhile, Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard has appealed the verdict in Depp's defamation suit against her, which placed her on the hook for more than $10 million in damages.