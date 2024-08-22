Jennifer Lopez Has Amassed A $17 Million Engagement Ring Collection

Some celebrities collect cars. Others collect watches. Jennifer Lopez appears to be Hollywood's foremost collector of… engagement rings.

Jennifer Lopez has been given SIX engagement rings during her lifetime. Using a sports championship ring analogy, that's the same number of rings won by Michael Jordan and only one less than Tom Brady. And since those guys are considered "GOATs" of their respective sports, one could consider J-Lo the "GOAT" of getting engaged, to extremely famous men.

As you probably heard, after what felt like endless speculation, on Tuesday Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from her latest husband, Ben Affleck. Their marriage lasted a little over two years. The two reportedly married without any prenuptial agreement, which means the former pair may be gearing up for a legal battle over assets. By our latest estimation, Jennifer Lopez's net worth is $400 million and Ben Affleck's net worth is $150 million.

The story of their asset split is one we'll tackle another day. They both came into the marriage with the majority of their current respective net worths, so even without a prenup they'll both walk away essentially the same as how they entered. But as is her custom, Jen will almost certainly not give back the $5.6 million ring given to her by Mr. Affleck. That's actually the second Affleck engagement ring in her collection, the first one coming roughly twenty years ago.

By our count, Jennifer's collection of engagement rings is worth around…

$17 million

Ex-husbands Marc Anthony, Cris Judd, and Ojani Noa have also contributed to the loot, as has Alex Rodriguez, even though the two never married. Altogether, the collection is valued at more than $17 million, with the most expensive being the one from Anthony, a blue diamond number reportedly worth about $6.5 million.

The timeline of J-Lo's collection of engagement rings doubles as a charting of Lopez's stardom over the course of her career.

Starting with the ring given to her by Ojani Noa way back in 1997, today valued at $130,000 .

. Second was Criss Judd's $200,000 emerald-cut diamond engagement ring.

emerald-cut diamond engagement ring. Followed by Affleck's first attempt: a headline-grabbing 6-carat radiant-cut pink diamond valued at an estimated $2.6 million .

. After that came Marc Anthony's contribution, which is at $6.5 million is actually the most expensive in the collection.

is actually the most expensive in the collection. Then there's A-Rod's: a huge 15-carat diamond ring valued at $2 million .

. Finally, there's the second one from Affleck, which cost $5.6 million .

Total = $16.9 million