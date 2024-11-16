Jake Paul Says He's Betting Entire $40 Million Purse On Mike Tyson Fight

By on November 15, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity News

Tonight, 27-year-old Jake Paul is going head-to-head with 58-year-old Mike Tyson in one of the most unusual bouts in boxing history. No one knows how the fight is going to go, but one thing for sure is that there's an enormous amount of money being made from it. And in a pre-fight conference, Paul seemingly indicated he was putting up his entire $40 million purse in a wager with co-main-eventer Katie Taylor.

The card's fighters shared the stage and were asked to predict the outcome of the Paul/Tyson fight. Taylor and everyone else on stage without the last name "Paul" chose Tyson as the favorite. And when Taylor made her pick, Paul responded with a challenge, asking "How much do you want to bet?" Taylor's response: "Do you want to bet your purse?" Shaking on it, Paul replied, with reportedly no hesitation, "Yeah, let's bet the purse."

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Paul had previously alluded to his $40 million paycheck for the fight, while Taylor is slated to earn about $6.1 million in her own bout, according to an Irish Mirror report, so those are pretty good odds for her if Tyson does pull off a victory despite his age. Tyson himself is reportedly slated to make $20 million off his return to the ring after 19 years of retirement from boxing.

The Post article is skeptical that Paul's bet can be taken literally, but he was seen in front of myriad cameras agreeing to it via handshake, so there will be some pressure for him to pay up if he loses.

In any event, Paul is far from the only person with money on the fight. Ben Fawkes, a writer who covers sports betting, quoted a professional oddsmaker on the dynamic and volume of the fight's bets:

"We have more written on it than any NFL game currently on the board. We've taken a few bigger bets on Paul but the vast majority of the tickets are on Tyson. The respected money is on Paul, for sure."

That would seem to indicate that the serious money is tilted toward Paul, while Tyson is a sentimental favorite with way more fans rooting for him to win and hoping to make a little money at the same time.

The fight goes down tonight, Friday, November 15th, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PST.

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Paige Spiranac Net Worth
    Paige
    Spiranac
  2. Apolo Ohno Net Worth
    Apolo
    Ohno
  3. Amy Bruckner Net Worth
    Amy
    Bruckner
  4. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  5. Erin Sanders Net Worth
    Erin
    Sanders
  6. Al Roker Net Worth
    Al
    Roker
  7. Paige VanZant Net Worth
    Paige
    VanZant
  8. Anika Noni Rose Net Worth
    Anika
    Noni Rose
  9. Hoda Kotb Net Worth
    Hoda
    Kotb
  10. Lindsey Vonn Net Worth
    Lindsey
    Vonn
  11. Tamara Ecclestone Net Worth
    Tamara
    Ecclestone
  12. Emily Compagno Net Worth
    Emily
    Compagno
  13. Jim Kerr Net Worth
    Jim
    Kerr
  14. Andrés Iniesta Net Worth
    Andrés
    Iniesta
  15. Matt Barnes Net Worth
    Matt
    Barnes
  16. Mikaela Shiffrin Net Worth
    Mikaela
    Shiffrin
  17. Gavi Net Worth
    Gavi