Hailey Bieber Reportedly Exploring $1 Billion Sale of Rhode Skincare

Two days ago, we published an article titled, "Is Hailey Bieber The Newest Celebrity Billionaire Thanks To Her Skincare Brand?" That headline was based on a viral rumor circulating that Rhode — Hailey's beauty and skincare company — had achieved a $1.44 billion valuation.

We couldn't find any evidence that Rhode had raised money at a $1.44 billion valuation — or that it had raised money at all. After digging a bit deeper, we theorized that the $1.44 billion figure was the result of a potential AI-generated mixup, where pieces of a completely different story got Frankensteined together into something new. Specifically, in February 2025, Rhode appointed a new CEO named Nick Vlahos. Nick previously served as CEO of The Honest Company, which went public at a $1.44 billion valuation. When Nick joined Rhode, several articles announcing the news referenced that Honest Company IPO number.

In our opinion, the viral headlines claiming Rhode was raising money at a $1.44 billion valuation were actually just a game of headline telephone that spiraled on social media.

On the other hand… The $1.44 billion figure might have started as a Frankenstein headline telephone game — but it also might have been closer to the truth than anyone realized.

Rhode to Riches

Today, Reuters dropped a legitimately sourced, well-reported article that suggests Hailey Bieber might actually be on the path to that billion-dollar valuation — for real this time. According to three anonymous sources cited by Reuters, Hailey has hired JPMorgan Chase and Moelis to explore a potential sale of Rhode, and the company "could be worth more than $1 billion."

According to the new report, Rhode is generating nearly $200 million per year in revenue. That's a massive number — and a major update from earlier estimates that had placed revenue in the $50–100 million range. If $200 million is accurate, a $1 billion+ valuation is absolutely within the realm of possibility. Many consumer product companies in the beauty world sell for 4–6x revenue, depending on growth and profitability.

So… is Hailey Bieber a billionaire now?

Not quite. Even if Rhode sells for $1 billion, that doesn't mean Hailey Bieber is a billionaire… YET. As we noted in our previous article, Rhode is co-owned by a London-based investment firm called One Luxury Group. The exact ownership split hasn't been publicly disclosed, but let's assume Hailey owns somewhere between 50–70% of the brand. If a deal closes at $1 billion and she owns 70%, that's a $700 million windfall — before taxes. Still enormously impressive, but not billionaire territory quite yet.

Also, and we can't stress this enough: No deal has closed. Yet. This is an exploratory process. Sometimes companies shop themselves around and don't like the offers they get. Sometimes the financials aren't as strong under the hood. And sometimes the valuation leaks are aspirational — more "here's what we hope someone will pay" than "here's what someone actually offered."

But Let's Be Clear: Rhode Is Crushing It

Hailey launched Rhode in June 2022 with a simple, minimal skincare lineup. The debut products included the now-viral Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and Peptide Lip Treatment. The company positioned itself as affordable luxury skincare with a clean, effective aesthetic — and the marketing, fueled by Hailey's 50+ million Instagram followers, was extremely well-executed.

At launch, demand was so high that there was a 100,000+ person waitlist. Products sold out within minutes. By the end of its first 11 days, Rhode had reportedly crossed the eight-figure revenue mark. Since then, the company has released new lip treatment flavors (including a viral Krispy Kreme collab), expanded into makeup, and brought in seasoned beauty executive Nick Vlahos (formerly CEO of The Honest Company) to lead the next phase of growth.

Now, if the Reuters report is accurate, the company is on track to become the latest celebrity-founded beauty brand to hit the billion-dollar mark — following in the footsteps of Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty and Rihanna's Fenty.

Final Thought

Let's all take a moment to appreciate the whiplash of modern celebrity business reporting. On Monday, we were rolling our eyes at a fake AI-generated valuation. On Wednesday, Hailey's out here shopping the whole company to investment banks. In other words, we here at CelebrityNetWorth are the real heroes. You're welcome for our service.