Floyd Mayweather Reportedly Hit With $7.3 Million IRS Lien For Unpaid Taxes

Financially speaking, it has been an awkward few months for Floyd "Money" Mayweather.

Since the beginning of 2026, the boxing legend's post-retirement finances have been placed under a massive public microscope. The saga began in January when a lengthy Business Insider investigation alleged that Mayweather was heavily leveraged, taking out high-interest loans against his real estate, facing foreclosures, and dealing with a growing list of unpaid bills. Mayweather forcefully denied the claims and is actively suing the publication and one of its reporters for defamation.

Weeks later, Floyd went on the offensive, filing an explosive $340 million lawsuit against Showtime Networks. In that complaint, Mayweather alleged he wasn't experiencing financial strain due to his own spending, but rather because hundreds of millions of dollars from his career earnings had been secretly diverted into third-party accounts by his former manager, Al Haymon.

Then came a highly publicized lawsuit from a pair of Miami entrepreneurs, who claim Floyd owes them over $330,000 in unpaid rent and late fees for a $100,000-per-month luxury Baccarat duplex in Manhattan.

Now, if all of that wasn't enough to keep his legal team busy, another major player has just entered the chat: the Internal Revenue Service.

According to yet another new report from Business Insider (which really seems to be gunning for Floyd), the IRS has formally filed a $7.3 million tax lien against Mayweather.

The IRS Lien Details

The lien, which was filed last month in Las Vegas, where Mayweather owns multiple properties, specifically targets unpaid taxes from the years 2018 and 2023. Public records indicate that the $7.3 million balance was still unpaid as of March 26.

A tax lien is essentially the government's legal claim against your property when you neglect or fail to pay a tax debt. It protects the government's interest in all your property, including real estate, personal property, and financial assets.

For anyone who has followed Mayweather's career, this headline might feel a bit like déjà vu. The undefeated fighter has a long, documented history of tangling with the IRS:

The 2015 Bill

Mayweather famously owed the IRS $22.2 million for his 2015 taxes (the year he fought Manny Pacquiao and made roughly $250 million). When the IRS demanded payment in 2017, Floyd's legal team responded that despite having "substantial assets," his wealth was "primarily illiquid." They promised to pay the bill in full following a "significant liquidity event" scheduled 60 days later. That event was his massive payday against Conor McGregor.

The 2017 Bill

Just last year, in 2023, a US Tax Court judge ordered Mayweather to pay $5.5 million in tax deficiencies, plus a $1.1 million penalty, related to his 2017 taxes.

The timing of this $7.3 million lien coincides perfectly with what appears to be Mayweather's next major "liquidity event."

Despite retiring from professional boxing with a 50-0 record in 2017, the 49-year-old fighter has recently embarked on a highly lucrative comeback tour. He is scheduled to face Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout this April, followed by a fully sanctioned professional rematch against his longtime rival Manny Pacquiao this September at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Historically, Mayweather has used massive, nine-figure fight purses to clear the board on his tax liabilities. It appears the Tyson and Pacquiao bouts are perfectly positioned to do exactly that once again.

The Status of Floyd's Net Worth Today

It is incredibly difficult to pin down the exact state of Floyd Mayweather's net worth today.

Over the course of his career, he has generated over $1.1 billion in career earnings. Unfortunately, if the Showtime lawsuit is even remotely accurate, he did not actually RECEIVE a large portion of those earnings.

At his peak, we here at CelebrityNetWorth estimated Floyd Mayweather's net worth at $500 million. Obviously, that number was based on the assumption that he actually received the money he earned. Today, we estimate his net worth at $100 million, but it's very hard to feel confident about that number.

With all these lawsuits, liens, and allegations, Floyd also continues to project a billionaire's lifestyle, regularly posting photos of himself on private jets surrounded by bricks of cash. But at the same time, the sheer volume of financial smoke over the last few months suggests something concerning is at play. At the very least, he may have a liquid cash flow situation. And if that's true, it explains why he is suddenly stepping back into the ring nearly a decade after his official retirement.