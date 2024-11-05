Floyd Mayweather To Invest $402 Million In Affordable NYC Housing

By on November 5, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity News

Floyd Mayweather is apparently making a MASSIVE investment in Manhattan real estate. According to The Real Deal, the retired boxer bought 60 buildings with 1,000 mostly affordable rental units for a staggering $402 million.

The precise details of Mayweather's investment, including how he could have possibly come up with more than $400 million (equivalent to his entire net worth) in order to make the deal, aren't known. But in previous New York real estate deals made by the retired boxer, he was partnered with real estate firm SL Green, as with the investments in nine skyscrapers he disclosed on a 2022 episode of the "Earn Your Leisure" finance podcast. He also partnered with SL Green to put in a bid for the upcoming Caesars Palace Times Square casino, an endeavor in which Jay-Z's Roc Nation is also involved. So it's possible he has a financial partner in the deal. It's also possible that he financed a good portion of the deal… which would be very standard.

YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Regardless of the nature of Mayweather's investment, he says in a press statement that it's about more than just money for him:

"This purchase holds deep emotional significance for me and my family… Growing up I used to dream about owning just one home by myself, when you work hard you can achieve anything."

In a February 2024 Instagram post, Mayweather claimed to have accumulated "over two dozen mortgage-free residences" around the US. "My investment strategy has evolved over time, and wit that I look to seek new opportunities and ventures."

