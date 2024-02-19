Floyd Mayweather Shared An $18 Million Check He Just Wrote To The IRS

Floyd Mayweather has long made it a practice of flaunting his lavish wealth, and over the recent Super Bowl weekend that included taking to Instagram to tout the $1.1 million he said he spent on luxury Super Bowl suite tickets for himself and 34 friends. But it also included a post about a much larger expenditure, and one that was almost certainly less fun, unless he was rooting for the 49ers: a check to the IRS totaling more than $18 million.

Mayweather started up with a post about his Super Bowl plans with the following caption:

"I don't kiss ass and I never have to beg for nothing especially not to get a Super Bowl suite. I don't mind accepting invites at times, but one things for sure…The person that's paying does all the saying. Therefore I get My Own seats and suites so I can do what I want and invite who I want! I'm blessed to be taking 34 people to experience the 1st Super Bowl in Las Vegas!

"$1,131,000.00"

But that was just pocket change compared to the money he then revealed in a subsequent post he owed the IRS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

"Just before I paid that light million and change for that little Super Bowl stuff," Mayweather posted. "I had to pay the IRS aka Uncle Sam $18,047,181. This is what I owed in taxes while I'm retired so just imagine what I was paying when I was activated."

Mayweather might be retired from boxing but a tax bill like that shows he's still making plenty of money from endorsements and other investments. Fortunately for him and his inner circle, he seems to still be doing OK, although it might make you wonder how many more people he could have taken to the Super Bowl if he didn't have taxes to worry about.