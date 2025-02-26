Floyd Mayweather Is Pooling Together $700 Million To Buy 10% Of The New York Giants

Boxing legend Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. is reportedly assembling an investor group to purchase a 10% minority stake in the NFL's New York Giants for roughly $700 million. This bid, first reported by TMZ Sports, would value the historic franchise at around $7 billion.

The Giants' ownership — led by the Mara and Tisch families — recently began exploring the sale of a non-controlling stake in the team, signaling a convergence of skyrocketing NFL franchise valuations and new investors eager to buy into America's most lucrative sports league. Mayweather's interest underscores how high-profile individuals and private investment groups are now vying for slices of NFL teams in the wake of updated ownership policies. The move, if realized, could make Mayweather one of the few former athletes to join the NFL ownership ranks and would provide the Giants with a significant infusion of capital, all while the Mara/Tisch family retains control.

Giants Ownership Background and Motivation for Sale

The New York Giants are a century-old franchise with one of the NFL's most storied histories. Founded in 1925 by Tim Mara, the team has remained in the Mara family for generations. In 1991, business executive Preston Robert "Bob" Tisch purchased a 50% share of the Giants, creating a joint family ownership structure that persists today. Currently, John Mara (Tim Mara's grandson) serves as team president and co-owner, while Steve Tisch (Bob Tisch's son) is the chairman and co-owner. Each family effectively controls half of the franchise. Importantly, the Giants have emphatically ruled out selling a majority stake or ceding control; any sale will be a limited partnership interest only, ensuring the Mara and Tisch families remain at the helm.

Fun fact: Actresses Rooney and Kate Mara are the great-grandaughters of Tim Mara. Kate and Rooney's father serves as vice president of player personnel for the New York Giants. And that's not their only NFL connection. Their mother, Kathleen McNulty Rooney, is a member of the Rooney family that has owned the Pittsburgh Steelers since 1933.

In February 2025, Giants ownership confirmed that they hired investment bank Moelis & Company to explore selling "a minority, non-controlling stake" in the team. The official reasoning for this decision was not disclosed publicly. However, timing and context provide clues to the motivations. The move comes just months after the NFL owners approved a new policy (August 2024) allowing private equity funds and institutional investors to buy limited stakes (up to 10%) in teams. This policy change has suddenly made it easier for owners to liquidate a portion of their equity at record-high valuations without losing control.

Franchise Valuation and Market Context

If completed, the sale of 10% of the Giants is expected to set a new benchmark for NFL franchise valuations. The Giants are consistently ranked among the league's most valuable teams. Recent public estimates peg the Giants' worth between $7.3 billion and $7.85 billion. For context, the Giants have won four Super Bowl championships (and multiple NFL titles pre-Super Bowl era), which bolsters their historic prestige and brand value.

In 2022, the Denver Broncos sold in full for a then-record $4.65 billion to the Walton-Penner ownership group (heirs to the Walmart fortune). That record was eclipsed in mid-2023 when the Washington Commanders were sold to Josh Harris's group for $6.05 billion. Those were sales of entire franchises. By contrast, minority stake transactions have recently implied even higher overall franchise valuations. Notably, in December 2024 the Philadelphia Eagles sold two minority stakes (totaling 8% of the team) to two wealthy investor families at valuations of $8.1 billion and $8.3 billion.

One interesting comparison is with the San Francisco 49ers, another storied franchise that is testing the waters for a minority sale. Just days before the Giants' plans went public, reports surfaced that the 49ers are considering selling a 10% stake and aiming for a $9 billion valuation. In other words, both the Giants and 49ers are testing the upper limits of what minority shares in an NFL team can fetch in today's market. By comparison, the most valuable franchise, the Dallas Cowboys, is estimated to be worth $9–10 billion, though no portion of the Cowboys is currently for sale.

Floyd Mayweather's Bid and Business Track Record

Floyd Mayweather Jr., 47, is world-famous for his undefeated 50–0 boxing career and his persona of extravagant wealth – he's nicknamed "Money" for good reason. Over a boxing career that spanned decades, Mayweather earned an estimated $1.1 billion in total prize money and endorsements, making him one of the highest-earning athletes ever. His success wasn't just in the ring; it was also in the boardroom. Mayweather famously founded his own promotion company, Mayweather Promotions, which allowed him to cut out middlemen and collect a much larger share of revenue from his fights. This savvy move turned mega-fights – such as his bouts against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor – into nine-figure paydays, dramatically boosting his wealth, which we currently estimate at $500 million.

Given that backdrop, Mayweather's interest in owning part of an NFL team is a natural next step in his business evolution. According to the TMZ Sports report, Mayweather and his business partner Meyer Orbach have been "putting together an offer" for a 10% stake in the Giants.

Orbach is a prominent real estate investor who is no stranger to pro sports ownership – he already owns just under 20% of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves. The Mayweather-Orbach group's bid is said to be in the "neighborhood of $700 million", and they have reportedly moved at least $200 million into escrow as a show of seriousness. One additional high-net-worth investor is expected to join their consortium to bolster the offer. Orbach, when asked about the effort, remained coy but hinted at their ambitions, stating: "My partners and I are always looking at different opportunities, including ownership of sports teams. I can't comment further than that."

Beyond this potential NFL venture, Mayweather has built a diverse investment portfolio in recent years. Some of his notable business ventures and investments include:

Real Estate Empire:

Mayweather has aggressively invested in real estate. In late 2024, he made headlines for acquiring over 60 buildings in New York City, adding more than 1,000 housing units to his portfolio in a single $402 million deal. He has also partnered with developers on major projects – for example, teaming with SL Green Realty on a proposal to develop a casino in Times Square (NYC). These deals demonstrate Mayweather's focus on leveraging his wealth into long-term, income-producing assets. As he quipped on social media about his property buys: "Having fun, living life, making power moves every day… Money earned, and you know the rest."

Sports Team Ventures:

The boxing icon has shown interest in sports ownership beyond boxing. He co-founded a NASCAR racing team, The Money Team Racing, which debuted in 2022 and has competed part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. While auto racing is a very different arena, it highlights Mayweather's willingness to invest in sports franchises and attempt to build them as businesses. He has also flirted with the idea of NBA ownership – in 2022, Mayweather claimed that he and his team were working on buying an NBA franchise, potentially exploring an expansion team in Las Vegas or Seattle. (He even said he'd already offered $2 billion for an NBA team, though details of that claim remain speculative.)

Entertainment & Brand Businesses:

True to his flashy image, Mayweather has invested in lifestyle and entertainment ventures. He owns a high-end gentlemen's club in Las Vegas (Girl Collection) which generates revenue from the nightlife industry. Additionally, he has capitalized on his training methods and brand by launching the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchise – a chain of boutique gyms that allow members to train with methods inspired by the champ's workouts. This fitness franchise has been expanding in multiple cities, reflecting the strength of Mayweather's brand beyond just his personal presence.

Mayweather's financial standing appears robust enough to attempt a $700 million acquisition (especially with partners involved). While much of his wealth is presumably tied up in investments, the fact that $200 million has reportedly been placed in escrow signals liquidity and commitment. It's worth noting that any minority owner in the NFL must pass the league's vetting process, demonstrating not just net worth but also sound character and compatibility with NFL ownership values. Mayweather's lavish lifestyle and occasional controversies (legal issues earlier in his life, for instance) mean the NFL will scrutinize his bid carefully. However, the presence of Meyer Orbach – a reputable businessman – in the group likely adds credibility. If the Mayweather-led group succeeds, the boxer-turned-businessman would add "NFL co-owner" to a résumé already filled with entrepreneurial ventures, marking a significant milestone in his post-boxing career.

The NFL's New Minority Investment Landscape

Mayweather's bid for a stake in the Giants comes amid significant changes in NFL ownership dynamics. Traditionally, NFL teams have been owned by families for decades, with strict rules limiting outside investment. However, recent policy shifts have opened the door to new types of investors, including private equity firms, celebrity buyers, and institutional investors.

Private Equity's Entry into the NFL:

In August 2024, the NFL approved a major rule change allowing private equity firms to buy up to 10% stakes in teams. Previously, institutional investment in NFL franchises was prohibited. Since the rule change, firms like Arctos Sports Partners and Ares Management have taken minority stakes in teams like the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. The Giants' decision to explore selling a 10% stake shortly after this shift signals that they are open to both private equity groups and high-net-worth individuals. However, PE firms typically focus on financial returns, meaning their valuation expectations may differ from the Giants' asking price.

Celebrity and Athlete Owners:

Beyond private equity, wealthy athletes and celebrities have increasingly entered the sports ownership space. A prime example is Tom Brady, who purchased a 5% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders for around $220 million after his 2023 retirement. Similarly, Magic Johnson joined the ownership group that acquired the Washington Commanders in 2023. Even Giants legend Eli Manning has hinted at an interest in ownership, stating he would only invest in one team—the Giants. While it's unclear if Manning is actively bidding, it underscores how former players and sports icons are positioning themselves as potential investors in NFL franchises.

Growing Trend of Minority Stake Sales:

Selling a small percentage of a team has become an effective way for NFL owners to raise capital without relinquishing control. The 49ers and Giants are both testing the market for 10% stake sales, following similar deals involving the Eagles, Bills, Dolphins, and Panthers. These transactions allow owners to unlock hundreds of millions in liquidity, which can be used for stadium improvements, debt repayment, or succession planning. Given these trends, the NFL is becoming more open to outside investment, and Mayweather's bid aligns with this broader shift in ownership strategy.