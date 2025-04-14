Filmmaker James Toback Slapped With $1.7 BILLION Default Judgment For Sexual Assault

In one of the largest sexual assault verdicts in U.S. history, disgraced filmmaker James Toback has been ordered to pay a staggering $1.7 billion in damages to 40 women who accused him of decades-long abuse and exploitation. The 80-year-old was hit with a default judgment after he did not show up to the pre-trial hearings.

The $1.7 Billion Verdict

The civil suit against Toback was brought under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which temporarily lifted the statute of limitations for adult sexual assault cases. The plaintiffs accused Toback of a horrifying pattern: approaching women in public places under the guise of casting opportunities, luring them to private locations like his apartment, the Harvard Club, editing studios, or even public parks—where he would proceed to sexually assault them.

Toback initially acted as his own attorney, but later stopped participating in the proceedings altogether. In January 2024, a judge entered a default judgment against him. The trial continued without him to determine damages, and the jury ultimately awarded $42 million to each of the 40 women — totaling $1.68 billion in compensatory and punitive damages.

Lead plaintiff Mary Monahan called the verdict a "declaration" that survivors matter:

"For decades, I carried this trauma in silence, and today, a jury believed me. This verdict is more than a number — it's a declaration. We are not disposable."

Another plaintiff, Karen Sklaire Watson, added:

"Predators cannot hide behind fame, money, or power — not here, not anymore."

Can the Victims Recover the Money?

While the verdict is symbolically powerful, it's unclear how much — if any — of the $1.7 billion the plaintiffs will be able to collect. Toback has claimed in court filings that he is "financially destitute." Nevertheless, the attorneys for the women say they will investigate his assets and pursue all avenues for recovery.

The case adds Toback's name to the long list of powerful men brought down in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Once seen as a maverick filmmaker, he now holds the distinction of being on the receiving end of one of the largest civil penalties ever imposed for sexual misconduct.

Who Is James Toback?

James Toback, 80, was once a fixture in Hollywood's elite circles. He earned an Academy Award nomination in 1992 for co-writing "Bugsy," the crime drama about mobster Bugsy Siegel starring Warren Beatty. Over the years, he developed a reputation for stylized, often sexually charged films, including "The Pick-up Artist" (1987), "Black and White" (1999), and "Two Girls and a Guy" (1997). Toback's work frequently featured dialogue-heavy scenes centered around male desire and psychological manipulation—ironically foreshadowing the real-life allegations that would later define his legacy.

Though never a household name, Toback maintained steady credibility in the industry and was often praised for his intellect and storytelling. But behind the scenes, dozens of women say he used his Hollywood status to prey on aspiring actresses and young women for decades.