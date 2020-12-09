Family Of Late Zappos CEO Says He May Not Have Left A Will

Tony Hsieh, the former CEO of Zappos, who recently died in a house fire in Connecticut, is now the subject of legal filings made by his father and brother in Nevada. His father Richard and brother Andrew are asking a judge for power of attorney as special administrators of Hsieh's estate, reports TMZ. That in itself isn't necessarily unusual, but what is unusual is that despite his $850 million net worth his family says he didn't leave a will.

Hsieh was only 46 years old when he died last month, but it's still surprising that someone as wealthy (not to mention business-oriented) as he would have gone that long without establishing some sort of will in case the worst happened. But in the filings his family says that they're "unaware of the existence of a fully executed estate plan," and that it's their "good faith belief" that he never made one out. So they're asking a judge for permission to look inside his safety deposit boxes to see if he left anything of the sort there.

Hisieh's father and brother are also looking for special legal authority to deal with "business obligations and commitments that require funding from assets that are presently frozen."

Hsieh was unmarried with no children, which might be one reason he neglected to make any official plans for what would happen to his fortune if he died. He was the CEO of the online clothing retailer Zappos for 21 years when he retired in August of this year. After leaving Zappos, he was focused on various real estate projects, including the purchase of several properties in Park City, Utah for a combined $56 million. He was also heavily invested in the Downtown Project, a re-development venture in Las Vegas. Hsieh died from injuries sustained in the fire just two weeks before he would have turned 47 years old.