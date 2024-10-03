Eve Sells Catalog Publishing Rights In Reported Eight-Figure Deal

By on October 3, 2024

Eve is the latest music industry artist to score a fortune in a deal for her back catalog of songs. Music Business Worldwide has the news that the rapper and songwriter scored an eight-figure deal for her catalog's publishing rights, selling them for anywhere from $25 million to $50 million to the acquisition firm Iconoclast.

The company announced its own acquisition of the "publishing rights to the catalog of double platinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning hip hop artist Eve," while sources told MBW about the figure. "Eve became a defining voice in hip-hop, known for her lyrical prowess, dynamic flow, and unique fusion of rap and R&B influences," the press release notes, and she's collaborated with such artists as The Roots, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani, and many more over the course of her career.

Iconoclast was founded by music executive Olivier Chastan, and he had this to say about his company's latest acquisition:

"Eve's contributions to hip hop and popular culture are unparalleled. She's not only a great artist but a true pioneer for women in the genre…We are honored to help preserve and elevate her incredible legacy, ensuring that her influence continues to inspire future generations of artists and fans alike."

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The deal comes as Eve has been promoting the release of her new memoir "Who's That Girl," which covers her experiences as a female star in male-dominated hip-hop and such career highlights as being signed on Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment for less than a year.

Eve's in pretty good company selling her publishing rights to Iconoclast. Earlier this year, the firm struck a reported sub-$50 million deal for the catalog of the late Tony Bennett, and last year, they closed deals with producer and composer Giorgio Moroder, producer and DJ Switch, writer, producer, and Lady Gaga collaborator Nick Monson, and the entire catalog of Mad Decent Publishing, co-founded by Diplo.

