Drew Brees Pledges Another $5 Million Towards Covid Relief In Louisiana

The state of Louisiana is getting another financial contribution from New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees and wife Brittany to help it make it through the COVID-19 disaster. They donated $5 million towards food for kids and elderly residents back in March, and now they've announced another $5 million towards healthcare facilities across Louisiana, according to a post Brees made from his official Instagram account.

In the Instagram post, Brees appeared in a video with Brittany announcing the latest contribution, and explained why they decided to focus their money on healthcare this time around in the text caption:

"Brittany and I have always tried to address the greatest needs of our communities through our foundation and personal giving. Today we are very excited to announce another donation of $5 million in partnership with @ochsnerhealth to build numerous healthcare centers throughout Louisiana in the communities that need it most. We will continue to bridge the gap to bring healthcare, education, and economic equity to all of our communities. We are proud to bring the first of these health care centers to New Orleans East later this year."

In the video announcing the pledge, Brees said that the facilities in question would be both primary and specialty care centers. The contribution will be made through the Brees Dream Foundation, and will go towards healthcare facilities that will hopefully continue to serve their communities long after the present crisis.

The pledge comes as Brees signed a $50 million two-year contract extension with the Saints in March of this year, which will take him over the 20-year margin with the NFL. The Brees Dream Foundation was established back in 2003, but the coronavirus has provoked an increase in financial contributions from the organization, as its website touts "more than $35 million contributed to charitable causes globally," which would make $10 million in just a few months quite a step up.