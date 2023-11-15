Divorcing Reality TV Couple Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Put Their Atlanta Mansion Up For Sale At $6 Million

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" and "Don't Be Tardy" stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are currently going through a nasty divorce amidst numerous other financial issues. Back in February of this year, a few months before they filed for divorce, it was revealed that the couple was facing foreclosure on their Georgia mansion. In August Biermann filed for legal permission to sell the mansion in order to pay off numerous tax debts. Now, the mansion has finally been listed for sale, with an asking price of $6 million.

Finding a buyer at that price would be good news for both Zolciak and Biermann, as well as their creditors and the IRS. But $6 million may be a bit of a high asking price for the property, considering that when Biermann filed for permission to sell, his estimate was that it could be worth up to $3 million. As another comp, Kim and Kroy bought the home in 2012 for just $880,000.

Still, it's a pretty nice piece of property at any price, with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, plus a host of amenities like a home movie theater, gym, wine cellar, and even a video arcade, plus the obligatory swimming pool outside. An official listing for the property goes on:

"The separate area above the garage has a 2-station salon with a full bathroom. This could make a perfect separate au pair suite, guest suite or office space. Spend time outdoors on the covered veranda overlooking the private, heated pool and spa, the in-ground trampoline, the turf area or Sport Court. Enjoy lake and golf views as well as incredible privacy. The property also includes a porte cochere and a six-car garage with room for lifts to store 8 cars. No detail was overlooked during the building and customization of this home!"

The Zolciak/Biermann divorce has shaped up to be a very contentious one, with Biermann accusing Zolciak of driving them into "significant debt" and "financial devastation" with reckless spending and gambling. They managed to stave off foreclosure on the mansion for a while by making their mortgage payments, but it was reportedly scheduled for foreclosure auction sometime next month, a deadline they're clearly hoping to sell the home ahead of.

In addition to their mansion sale, Kroy is also facing pressure from BMW related to a Rolls Royce car lease. In November 2023 it was widely reported that BMW, the company through which Kroy leased a $400,000 Rolls-Royce, had filed a legal request to repossess the car. BMW sued Kroy five months earlier claiming he had missed a number of payments on the car. Kroy allegedly missed $190,000 worth of payments dating back to September 2022.