Denise Richards' Actual Monthly Income Revealed By Husband's Divorce Filing

Back in March 2024, a viral rumor swept across social media claiming that Denise Richards was earning a staggering $2 million per month from OnlyFans. The claim was widely shared and repeated on TikTok, Instagram, and gossip blogs, often presented as fact. It was even bundled with a companion rumor that Denise's daughter, Sami Sheen, was making $80,000 per month from the platform. And yes, Sami is on OnlyFans. She and Denise BOTH joined OnlyFans in 2022. Sami (whose father is Charlie Sheen) had just recently turned 18.

But there was a problem: the OnlyFans earnings numbers were totally unsubstantiated. No reputable outlet reported them, and neither Denise nor Sami provided any receipts or confirmation. Still, the rumors stuck—largely because they sounded plausible. Denise has a massive fanbase, and like many celebrities who have joined the subscription platform, she often teases exclusive content that blurs the line between nostalgia and adult fantasy.

And while we still don't know exactly how much she makes from OnlyFans, we now finally have a much clearer picture of her overall finances… thanks to her husband's divorce filing.

Divorce Filing Reveals Income and Expenses

On July 7, 2025, Denise Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers, filed for divorce after six years of marriage. The filing—submitted to Los Angeles County Superior Court and dug up by the LA Times—cited the usual "irreconcilable differences" and listed July 4 as the couple's official separation date. But the most revealing detail came in the accompanying financial disclosures.

According to Phypers, Denise earns an average of $250,000 per month, or $3 million per year. Her income is reportedly generated through a mix of "several business ventures, brand deals, TV appearances, and OnlyFans." The documents do not break down how much of that figure is attributable specifically to OnlyFans, but it's likely the largest slice of the pie. The number significantly undercuts the viral $2 million/month rumor, but still reflects a robust income stream, especially for someone not currently starring on a mainstream television series.

The filing also stated that Denise's monthly expenses total approximately $105,000, covering rent, childcare, groceries, utilities, and other living costs.

On an annual basis, after expenses, Denise makes $1.8 million.

Spousal Support Dispute

Phypers, who has not earned any income since shutting down a business in 2024, is asking the court to award him spousal support. In his filing, he characterized Denise as the sole income earner and requested that their assets and debts be considered separate property, including his power tools, a motorcycle, and a sports car.

The divorce marks the end of a relationship that began in 2017 and culminated in a Malibu wedding in September 2018. Phypers had finalized his divorce from Nicollette Sheridan just weeks before marrying Denise. The couple does not share biological children, though Denise adopted her youngest daughter, Eloise, before marrying Phypers, and he later became her legal co-parent.