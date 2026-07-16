Danielle Bregoli Should Have Been A Fleeting Meme. Instead, She Turned Viral Fame Into A $70 Million (And Counting) Digital Empire

Danielle Bregoli should have disappeared.

In 2016, the 13-year-old Florida teenager appeared on "Dr. Phil" alongside her mother to discuss her out-of-control behavior. When the studio audience laughed at her, Danielle challenged them to a fight outside.

Thanks to her accent, "Catch me outside, how about that?" sounded more like:

"Cash me ousside, how bow dah?"

The clip exploded across the internet. Danielle became the "Cash Me Outside" girl, one of countless people who have been turned into an involuntary meme, mocked for a few weeks and then forgotten.

At least, that was supposed to be the story.

Instead, Danielle converted that humiliating television appearance into a recording contract, hit singles, endorsement deals, a reality series and one of the largest publicly documented OnlyFans fortunes of all time. Today, we estimate Bhad Bhabie's net worth at $35 million.

Extending Her 15 Minutes

When Danielle's fame exploded in early 2017, the obvious question was whether she could make any real money before the public lost interest.

The initial opportunities were predictable. She earned fees for public appearances, sold merchandise featuring her catchphrase and accumulated millions of social media followers.

But Danielle and her management team understood something that many viral celebrities did not:

The meme itself had a short lifespan. Her audience did not.

Rather than spend years trying to escape the notoriety, she converted the attention into a new identity.

Danielle became Bhad Bhabie.

Becoming A Real Rapper

In August 2017, Bhad Bhabie released her debut single, "These Heaux."

The song reached #77 on the Billboard Hot 100, making the 14-year-old Danielle the youngest female rapper ever to enter the chart at the time.

Its success led to a multi-album contract with Atlantic Records.

She followed it with "Hi Bich," which reached #68, and "Gucci Flip Flops," featuring Lil Yachty. Both songs were eventually certified platinum.

Her debut mixtape, "15," featured artists including YG, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Baby and Kodak Black. She toured internationally and earned a Billboard Music Award nomination for Top Rap Female Artist alongside Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

Critics questioned her authenticity, accent and musical talent. None of that changed the underlying business reality. The "Cash Me Outside" girl had become a commercially viable recording artist.

Endorsements, Reality Television And Social Media

Music was only one part of the strategy.

By 2019, Danielle had accumulated nearly 16 million Instagram followers. CopyCat Beauty paid her $900,000 for a six-month endorsement deal that also gave her a percentage of product sales.

She launched the Snapchat reality series "Bringing Up Bhabie," which attracted more than 10 million viewers during its first 24 hours.

Her social following allowed her to promote music, products and appearances without relying entirely on record labels, television networks or traditional advertising.

That was the real innovation.

Danielle's greatest financial asset was not a song, television show or catchphrase. It was direct access to millions of people who were fascinated by her—whether they liked her or hated her.

$1 Million In Six Hours

Danielle turned 18 on March 26, 2021.

Six days later, she launched an account on OnlyFans.

In her first six hours, the account generated:

$757,526 from subscriptions

from subscriptions $267,675 from paid messages

from paid messages $5,502 from tips

Total first-six-hour revenue: $1,030,703

At the time, the debut broke the platform's earnings record previously held by Bella Thorne.

Many people assumed the initial rush would fade once the novelty wore off.

It did not.

Nearly $60 Million In OnlyFans Earnings

Danielle later posted an OnlyFans earnings statement covering the period from April 2021 through July 2024.

According to the statement, her account generated approximately $71.3 million in gross revenue.

OnlyFans retained approximately $14.3 million as its platform fee, leaving Danielle with roughly $57 million in payouts.

The revenue included approximately $24 million from subscriptions, $32 million from direct messages and more than $15 million from tips.

Danielle earned more from direct fan subscriptions and messages in a few years than many successful musicians earn during their entire careers.

Danielle Helped Pave The Way For Other OnlyFans Fortunes

Danielle was not the first celebrity to make millions on OnlyFans. Bella Thorne generated $1 million during her first 24 hours and $2 million during her first week on the platform.

But Danielle was one of the earliest creators to demonstrate that OnlyFans could generate a sustained eight-figure fortune rather than a brief rush of subscriptions driven by curiosity.

Other creators later posted even larger figures. Corinna Kopf has said she generated approximately $67 million during her time on OnlyFans. Sophie Rain says she surpassed $100 million in gross earnings within a little more than two years.

Each creator followed a different path, but the business model was fundamentally the same: build an enormous audience on free social platforms, then convert a small percentage of those followers into paying subscribers.

Danielle understood that model years before it became a standard path to internet wealth.

From Meme To Business Model

Danielle Bregoli did not invent influencer marketing, subscription platforms or the idea of converting controversy into fame.

But she was among the first people to demonstrate how powerful the combination could be.

She took an audience created by ridicule and moved it across Instagram, YouTube, streaming music, Snapchat, endorsement campaigns and finally OnlyFans. At each stage, she found a new way to monetize the same underlying commodity: attention.

In 2017, becoming a millionaire seemed like an ambitious goal for a teenager famous for one garbled sentence on daytime television.

She ultimately blew past that milestone.

Danielle Bregoli should have been a fleeting meme. Instead, she turned viral fame into a digital business empire that paid her nearly $60 million—and helped write the blueprint for an entire generation of internet celebrities.