Danielle Bregoli Joined OnlyFans Four Years Ago… She Just Revealed Her Lifetime Gross Earnings

Danielle Bregoli, better known by her public moniker Bhad Bhabie, and before that, the "Cash Me Outside" girl from the Dr. Phil interview clip that made her famous, has to be one of the most bizarre celebrities of all time.

At any other point in the last century, she would have been a flash-in-the-pan. She would have had 15 seconds of fame, not even 15 minutes. She would have faded into our memories as a distant micro-celebrity who would be lucky to someday earn a couple thousand dollars to appear on a reality show where she lives with a bunch of other cringy D-Listers for a few weeks.

Alas, the year is 2025, and that is not what happened to Danielle.

As you probably know, the moment Danielle turned 18 back in April 2021, she joined OnlyFans.

In her first six hours on the adult platform, she made $1 million.

Fast forward almost exactly four years, and would you like to guess how much she has grossed to date?

During a recent Twitch livestream, Bregoli claimed her to-date net earnings on the platform have come to an astounding $75 million.

"When we first started, I made a million dollars in six hours, and by the end of the day, it was at like $4 million…And now, overall, the net on it is $75 [million]."

That number also tracks with the $57 million she claimed to have earned on the site in July of last year, which would mean her income from OnlyFans is showing no downward signs at this point, having made another $18 million since then.

Skepticism is always a good idea when reading about the income generated by online influencers, but Bregoli has given at least one outward indication she's doing very well financially, having purchased an 8,000-square-foot mansion in Tarzana, California, for a reported $5.2 million.

It's a residential upgrade for the OnlyFans star, who also recently found a buyer for her previous home some 20 miles away from her new one. She listed it for sale in September of last year with an asking price of $3.5 million, then cut it down to $3.05 million, and it's not yet known what the final sale price ended up being (she paid $3.04 million for the property in December of 2022).

Bregoli is also in the process of trying to find a buyer for a sprawling, nearly 9,000-square-foot mansion in Boca Raton, Florida. She listed it for sale in 2023 for $7.89 million, having to cut the asking price down to $6.85 million before pulling the listing altogether.

OnlyFans and real estate sales are not Bregoli's only source of income. She's also had a bit of success in the rap field, having capitalized on her notoriety with dozens of singles and features with artists like Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. She's come a long way from "Dr. Phil" in any event!