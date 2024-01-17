Damon Dash Wants His Child Support Obligation Lowered, Says He Made Less Than $6K In 2022

The long and ongoing custody battle between former couple Damon Dash and fashion designer Rachel Roy over one of their children (their other daughter now being an adult) has seen some new developments. Dash has filed new legal documents asking for his monthly child support obligation to be significantly reduced from where it currently stands at around $3,000 per month.

Instead, Dash says he can only afford about $428 per month, as he's seen his regular income plummet as a result of the COVID pandemic. He paints a pretty stark picture of his income as of late, claiming to have made just $5,140 in the whole of 2022.

Roy says Dash is exaggerating his dire straits, though, and claims his stake in Rock-A-Fella Records should be bringing in far more income.

Dash and Roy married in 2005, divorcing four years later, and they've had multiple legal battles over custody of their kids and child support ever since. In 2015, a judge awarded Roy sole custody over the kids, who at the time were aged 15 and 6, and in 2019 it was reported that he was actually arrested over $400,000 in back child support that he'd allowed to accumulate.

Then, in 2021, Roy sued Dash again, alleging he still owed about $100,000 in unpaid child support, and tried to get him to pay her legal fees as well. As her attorney put it to the court, per Page Six:

"I have spent the last 12 years trying to collect debt from Mr. Dash…We were only able to collect the last debt because the court issued an arrest warrant for Mr. Dash…He absolutely has the means to make the payments immediately."

Presumably, Roy's attorneys still feel the same way about Dash's income and his ability to pay child support. Now, it's up to a judge to decide on the matter.