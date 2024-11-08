Court Documents Reveal Corey Feldman Has Just $34K In The Bank, Owes Almost $200,000 To The IRS

Musician and former child star Corey Feldman is currently locked in a heated legal battle with his estranged wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell, who, among other things, is asking a court for $5,000 per month in spousal support as part of their pending divorce. That prompted Feldman to reveal some surprising details of his finances to the court that show he's not quite as rich as his soon-to-be ex-wife is purporting him to be. Instead, he says he has about $34,000 to his name, plus a much larger debt of some $192,000 to the IRS.

In making her spousal support request, Mitchell claimed Feldman was pulling in $280,000 per month. Suffice it to say, he painted a different picture of his income in court, saying he earned $78,946 in 2023, most of which comes from the three to six fan conventions he appears at in a typical year. At one of those conventions, Feldman said he can earn about $35,000, but a chunk of that money goes towards his staff and various other expenses.

Feldman is also active on Cameo, but he's not one of the top earners on that custom video platform. He claims in court that he's made $179,852 making videos for fans, but that's spread across the last eight years, a far cry from the millions that, for example, late comedian Gilbert Gottfried reportedly earned on Cameo. On average, he says he makes about $2,500 per month from "self-employment," which would presumably include Cameo. As for those sought-after Hollywood residuals many might assume he rakes in from his appearances in popular films like "Stand By Me" or "The Burbs," no dice: "I do not receive any residuals which add anything significant to my income or savings," he said in court.

Feldman is currently paying Mitchell $2,000 per month in spousal support, a figure which he wants to be kept the same in response to her request for an increase to $5,000. She lives in Canada (where "medical expenses are covered by Canada's national insurance," Feldman noted) and earns almost $2,000 per month as a barista. Now, the presiding judge will decide whether she deserves a $3,000 monthly raise.