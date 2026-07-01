Chris Brown Ordered To Pay Ex-Housekeeper $14 Million After She Was Mauled By His Dog At Tarzana Mansion

Chris Brown just got hit with a massive civil judgment over a horrifying incident that happened at his Tarzana mansion more than five years ago.

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles jury ruled that Brown and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, must pay nearly $14 million in damages after a housekeeper was mauled by a 200-pound security dog at his home in December 2020. The main award went to Maria Avila, who was working at the property when she was attacked by Hades, a Caucasian shepherd that Brown said was kept at the house for security reasons.

Jurors awarded Maria $12.9 million for negligence. Her sister, Patricia Avila, who was working with her that day and witnessed the aftermath, was awarded $885,000 for emotional distress. Maria's husband, Oscar Olivo, was awarded $50,000 for loss of consortium. Total damage: roughly $13.8 million.

The Attack

The incident happened on December 12, 2020, at Brown's home in Tarzana, California. Maria Avila and her sister Patricia were working as housekeepers at the property. According to testimony, Maria went outside to empty trash or a vacuum bag when Hades attacked her.

The dog was not a small pet. Hades was described in court as a 200-pound Caucasian shepherd, a massive guard-dog breed often used for protection. Brown testified that the dog was not his personal pet but was kept by his security team because he dealt with stalkers and break-in concerns.

Maria testified that she did not know the large dog was loose on the property that day. She said she had only seen Brown's smaller dogs and denied that Brown had warned her not to go outside without security.

Brown told jurors a different story. He testified that he had warned Maria and Patricia that the dogs on the property were "absolutely not" friendly and that they should not go outside without an escort. The sisters denied that conversation took place.

Maria Avila's Injuries

Maria Avila gave emotional testimony during the two-week trial in Van Nuys. Speaking through a Spanish interpreter, she described severe injuries to her face and left arm, including permanent scarring, nerve damage, lingering pain, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

She said surgeons took skin from her abdomen and grafted it onto her injured arm. Her facial wounds required extensive stitches. Because the attack happened during the pandemic, Maria said she spent several days in the hospital without family members being allowed to visit.

She also testified that the attack ended her ability to work as a housekeeper. According to Maria, she no longer has the arm strength to scrub floors or wring out a mop, and her fear of dogs makes it difficult to return to cleaning homes because many of her former clients had pets.

At trial, Maria reportedly showed jurors the scarring on her arm and face.

Chris Brown's Testimony

Brown testified that he heard Hades growling, rushed downstairs, and found Maria on the ground badly injured. He said he secured the dog and had his security team call for help.

One of the most striking parts of the trial involved what Brown did next. He acknowledged that he did not personally call 911. He also admitted that he left the property before paramedics arrived.

Brown said he left because he was worried the situation would turn into a media circus if his voice was heard on a 911 call or if he was present when police and paramedics arrived. He said his manager advised him to leave the scene and that he spent time driving around before returning after being told it was safe.

Brown rejected the suggestion that he "fled" in the way Maria's side described it, but jurors clearly were not persuaded enough to reduce the judgment in his favor.

Brown Admitted Some Negligence Before Trial

Before the case reached the jury, Brown admitted some negligence under California's dog-bite law. His trial strategy was not to deny that something terrible happened. Instead, he disputed the extent of Maria's injuries and argued that she bore some responsibility because, according to him, she had been warned not to go outside alone.

The jury still sided heavily with the Avila family.

The result was a $12.9 million award to Maria, $885,000 to Patricia, and $50,000 to Maria's husband. The award is a significant financial blow even for a wealthy celebrity and adds another major legal episode to Brown's long and controversial public record.

What Happens Next?

The verdict does not necessarily mean Brown has to immediately write a check for nearly $14 million. His lawyers can ask the trial judge to reduce the award, order a new trial, or enter judgment in his favor despite the jury's verdict. He can also appeal once a formal judgment is entered.

But the appeal process creates its own financial pressure. In California, filing an appeal does not automatically stop collection on a money judgment. To keep the plaintiffs from enforcing the judgment while an appeal plays out, Brown would likely need to post an appeal bond. On a roughly $13.8 million judgment, California law generally requires a bond of one-and-a-half times the judgment if issued by an admitted surety insurer. That means Brown could need to secure a bond of roughly $20.75 million.

That does not necessarily mean he would hand over $20.75 million in cash. A bond company would charge a premium, potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars per year, depending on Brown's finances and risk profile. But the more difficult part could be collateral. A surety company may require cash, securities, real estate, or a letter of credit to protect itself, and in a case this large, that could mean tying up millions of dollars, potentially even eight figures, while the appeal is pending.

The clock also matters. California money judgments generally accrue interest at 10% per year. On a $13.835 million verdict, that works out to about $1.38 million per year, roughly $115,000 per month, or about $3,790 per day. So even if Brown fights the verdict, the financial pressure does not disappear. Unless the judgment is reduced, reversed, settled, paid, or bonded, the number can keep growing.