Chris Brown And Yella Beezy Facing $50 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Concert Assault

A new lawsuit against Chris Brown, Yella Beezy, and others is alleging that a violent altercation took place backstage at a recent stop on their "11:11" tour in Ft Worth, Texas. In addition to Brown and Beezy, Live Nation and the head of Brown's touring entourage, Sinko Ceej, are also defendants in a suit seeking $50 million in damages.

The four plaintiffs in the suit, Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Da Marcus Powell, say that things turned ugly after they were invited backstage following the concert. The lawsuit alleges that between seven and ten members of Brown's entourage surrounded Bush and hit him with punches and kicks, with a chair being thrown at his head at one point as well, after some sort of verbal altercation. They say Brown also sent Beezy to "f*** up" Parker, who claims he was punched and kicked by the entourage as well for a period of some ten minutes. Texas attorney Tony Buzbee is representing the plaintiffs and posted about the suit on Instagram:

"We filed suit last night alleging that, on Saturday night in Ft. Worth, entertainer Chris Brown, along with his entourage, attacked and brutally beat several men who had just attended his concert. Multiple police reports have been made. At least one of the men beaten remains hospitalized. Chris Brown reportedly has a long history of violence and has been arrested or accused of assault on at least ten occasions. Enough! The lawsuit The Buzbee Law Firm has filed seeks damages on behalf of the four men brutalized, with the hope of obtaining justice for these victims and putting an end, once and for all, to the intolerable and thuggish behavior set forth in the lawsuit."

The plaintiffs all claim to have suffered severe injuries following the fight, and they're looking for at least $50 million in damages.

For Brown's part, he doesn't appear to have responded publicly to the suit yet, but Beezy has released a statement through his attorney Daryl K. Washington:

"Based on the information that we know, the lawsuit that includes Markies Conway, or Yella Beezy, is frivolous and without merit…[Yella Beezy] was not involved in any incident, did not have any contact with the Plaintiffs, and does not understand why he is named party in the lawsuit or the temporary restraining order that was clearly filed before all facts were obtained and verified."

That's the story so far, with the "11:11" tour seemingly continuing with its scheduled dates unabated.