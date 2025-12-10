Charlie Sheen Reportedly Owes $15+ Million To Ex Brooke Mueller… Hasn't Paid Child Support In Over A Decade, According To Court Filing

By the time Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller married in 2008, he had already lived through a series of turbulent romances and marriages.

In 1984, when he was just 19, Charlie and his high school girlfriend welcomed a daughter named Cassandra. Fast forward a few years, and Charlie was engaged to actress Kelly Preston. Unfortunately, their engagement ended shortly after a chaotic incident in which he accidentally shot her in the arm.

Sheen got married for the first time in 1995 to a woman named Donna Peele. This union ended the following year.

His second marriage, to actress Denise Richards, lasted from 2002 to 2006 and produced two daughters, born in 2004 and 2005.

As Sheen's divorce from Richards was nearing its conclusion in late 2006, he was introduced to real estate investor and occasional actress Brooke Mueller through their mutual friend Rebecca Gayheart. Charlie and Brooke married in May 2008. Ten months later, in March 2009, they welcomed twin sons, Bob and Max.

By 2010, however, their marriage had begun to unravel amid Sheen's public meltdowns, rehab stints, and increasingly erratic behavior. In May of that year, Sheen ceded his joint legal custody of his daughters to Richards, who had long sought sole custody due to his sobriety issues and the volatility of their former relationship.

In November 2010, Mueller filed for divorce. Their turmoil escalated on March 1, 2011, when the couple's twins were removed from Sheen's home by police after social services received a report from Mueller stating, "I am very concerned that [Charlie] is currently insane." At the time, Sheen was living with several adult film actresses, including Bree Olson, whom he referred to as his "goddesses," during the peak of his highly publicized "winning" media spiral.

The instability continued for years. In May 2013, Charlie and Brooke's twins were temporarily placed in Denise Richards's custody after child protective services intervened again.

Needless to say, the last two decades of Charlie Sheen's family life have been extraordinarily chaotic, marked by cycles of custody battles, addiction struggles, legal disputes, and ongoing financial conflict. And it's not over.

When Charlie and Brooke got together, he was the king of television thanks to "Two and a Half Men." His work on the show made him the highest-paid television actor in the world. When you include backend syndication points, in the show's later seasons, Charlie earned $2 million per episode. In a 24-episode season, that meant Charlie was earning around $48 million per year.

In March 2011, right around the time when Brooke reported that she was concerned that he was "currently insane," Charlie was fired from "Two and a Half Men" after getting into a public spat with the show's creator, Chuck Lorre.

Three months after his firing, Charlie and Brooke finalized their divorce. According to the terms of their settlement, Charlie paid Brooke a one-time fee of $750,000 and agreed to pay her $55,000 per month until their sons turned 18. At the time, their boys were two years old. The $55,000 monthly payments were supposed to last through March 2027.

Unfortunately, according to a court filing made by Brooke last week, Charlie apparently stopped making his $55,000 monthly payments shortly after their divorce agreement was signed. Brooke's filing claims Charlie owes an amount "totaling $8,967,600" not including interest. If you divide $8,967,600 by $55,000, you get 163. As in, Charlie reportedly hasn't paid support in 163 months. That roughly puts his last payment at roughly May 2012. As in, exactly one year after their divorce was finalized.

That's not all.

Brooke's court filing further claims that Charlie owes $6,418,643 in interest for the alleged unpaid child support. For a total debt of $15,386,243.

Denise Richards has had similar payment issues with Charlie over the years. In 2019, Denise filed documents alleging Charlie owed her $450,000 in unpaid child support. In a filing at the time, Denise further claimed that Charlie squandered a one-time windfall of $24 million from the sale of his ownership in "Two and a Half Men." Money that was supposed to help him get squared on their debt.

Perhaps due to their financial woes, in 2022, Denise and Charlie's eldest daughter, Sami Sheen, made headlines when she joined OnlyFans. Denise followed her daughter to OnlyFans soon thereafter. When Denise was going through a divorce in 2024, it was revealed that she makes around $250,000 per month, a large portion of which presumably comes from OnlyFans.

Charlie, who once boasted a net worth of $150 million, has claimed to be in a "dire financial crisis." Charlie came very close to foreclosure on at least one occasion before finally selling a longtime mansion at a steep loss. He briefly moved in with his parents and now rents a condo in Malibu for $16,000 a month. It's nearly impossible to peg his net worth today, especially given his reported massive debts. FYI. Child support can not be wiped out in bankruptcy. Charlie has not responded to Brooke's filings as of this writing. If and when he does, we will report back.