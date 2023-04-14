Channing Tatum Earned His Highest Career Payday From "Red Shirt" (Outside Of Magic Mike)

There's an old adage in Hollywood (and any creative field, really) to write what you know. Before he became a globally known actor, Channing Tatum was a male stripper in Tampa. Years later, he thought making a semi-autobiographical movie about those days would draw some box office interest.

Tatum ended up betting on himself to make Magic Mike, and it paid off—he's earned about $90 million from the franchise.

In nearly two decades in Hollywood, Tatum has appeared in several movies that have performed well financially. He starred opposite Amanda Bynes in She's the Man. He showed off his dancing chops in Step Up. He played a student alongside Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street.

Yet, aside from Magic Mike, Tatum's highest-paying gig is a movie that hasn't come out yet: Red Shirt.

The project was acquired in November and had several bidders, but Amazon plunked down the most money. They're paying producer and writer Simon Kinberg $8 million, and director David Leitch will make $18 million. Tatum, meanwhile, will receive a whopping $25 million for starring in the film.

Put it all together, and that's $51 million down on the table before the movie has even been created—it's merely for the rights to feature the film on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon will also earn some of the box office money, but they'll probably finance the theatrical release, as well. The Hollywood Reporter called the deal "one of the highest, if not the highest, payment[s] for an original pitch in Hollywood dealmaking history."

Amazon has a track record of paying big bucks in hopes of scoring hit shows. So far, there have been uneven results. If Red Shirt turns out to be a hit, it could open the door for more original scripts. And that's never a bad thing.

One final note: Back in 2000, Tatum scored a spot as a backup dancer for Ricky Martin's "She Bangs" music video. He was paid $400 for his work. Today, he has a net worth of $80 million. Betting on yourself can pay massive financial dividends!