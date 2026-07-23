Chadwick Boseman Died Without A Will. Six Years Later, His Brothers Want His Widow Removed From Control Of His $3.8 Million Estate

When Chadwick Boseman died from colon cancer in August 2020, he left behind an extraordinary Hollywood legacy.

He had portrayed Jackie Robinson in "42," James Brown in "Get on Up," Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall," and King T'Challa in Marvel's "Black Panther." His final performance, in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," earned him a posthumous Academy Award nomination.

But despite his fame and success, Boseman died without a will.

Nearly six years later, his parents are asking a Los Angeles judge to remove his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, as administrator of his estate.

Leroy and Carolyn Boseman accuse Taylor of failing to distribute assets required under a 2022 court order, withholding financial information, and exercising unilateral control over an estate valued at approximately $3.8 million.

The July 17 petition was filed on their behalf by one of Chadwick's brothers. His parents want Taylor held in contempt, ordered to provide a complete accounting, and permanently replaced as administrator by attorney Jason Rubin.

The allegations have not been proven, and the court has not ruled on the family's requests.

Chadwick Boseman Died Without A Will

Chadwick died on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43. He had privately battled colon cancer for four years while continuing to appear in major films.

Because he did not leave a will, the distribution of his property was governed by California intestacy law rather than by instructions specifying who should receive his assets or control his intellectual property.

Taylor was appointed administrator of the estate. Under the final distribution approved by the court in 2022, she received a 50% interest, while Chadwick's parents were each entitled to 25%.

According to the new petition, however, Taylor never fully distributed the estate and has not asked the court to formally close it or discharge her as administrator.

Leroy and Carolyn allege that she continues to exercise complete control while excluding them from decisions involving assets they partly own.

What Is In Chadwick Boseman's Estate?

The estate is valued at roughly $3.8 million and reportedly includes cash, retirement accounts, insurance benefits, residual payments, personal belongings, unclaimed property, and intellectual-property interests.

The assets include:

Money held in multiple bank accounts

Retirement accounts

SAG-AFTRA residuals

A long-term care insurance policy

Personal belongings

Unclaimed property

Chadwick Boseman Inc.

The petition identifies a $40,000 long-term care insurance policy that was awarded to Carolyn under the 2022 order but allegedly was never transferred.

It also raises questions about SAG-AFTRA residuals received after Chadwick's death and refers to a previously undisclosed bank account that his parents say was not properly accounted for.

They are seeking a complete accounting of every estate transaction made since Taylor was appointed administrator in 2020.

The $3.8 million valuation should not necessarily be interpreted as the total amount Chadwick earned during his career. Probate estates may exclude jointly owned property, assets with designated beneficiaries, trusts, and certain forms of income generated after death.

The Battle Over Chadwick Boseman Inc.

The most significant allegations involve Chadwick Boseman Inc., the company that controls rights connected to the actor's name, image, intellectual property, and prior work.

Taylor owns 50% of the company, while Chadwick's parents collectively own the other 50%.

Despite that equal ownership, the petition claims Taylor appointed herself CEO without holding board meetings and has kept Leroy and Carolyn in the dark about the company's operations.

His parents allege that Taylor has presented herself to outside businesses as the sole authority over Chadwick's rights, even though they own half of the company.

They argue that contracts entered without their participation could be vulnerable to cancellation because Taylor allegedly lacked the authority to make unilateral decisions involving jointly owned assets.

Documentary And "Deep Azure" Deals

The filing identifies at least two agreements that Taylor allegedly approved without input from Chadwick's parents.

One is a contract with Words + Pictures Productions for a documentary about Chadwick's life.

The other involves a production of "Deep Azure," a play Chadwick wrote before becoming an internationally famous film actor.

According to the petition, Taylor used her control over both the estate and Chadwick Boseman Inc. to enter into agreements involving his life, work, and intellectual property.

Leroy and Carolyn claim they have been prevented from reviewing those contracts, participating in negotiations, or pursuing other potentially lucrative opportunities involving their son's legacy.

They argue that Taylor's continued control has deprived them of potential income while creating uncertainty for companies that may believe they are dealing with the sole owner of Chadwick's rights.

His Parents Want Taylor Removed

Leroy and Carolyn are asking the court to order Taylor to distribute the remaining assets within 30 days and submit a full accounting of the estate's holdings, income, expenses, contracts, and previous distributions.

They want her held in contempt for allegedly violating the 2022 order, permanently removed as administrator, and replaced by attorney Jason Rubin.

The petition also seeks an injunction preventing Taylor from entering major contracts involving Chadwick's estate or intellectual property without the family's approval. She would be required to turn over copies of all existing agreements and reimburse his parents for their attorney's fees and legal costs.

The filing presents only one side of the dispute. Taylor has not been found to have concealed or mismanaged assets and did not respond to a request for comment from "The Hollywood Reporter."

The court must now decide whether she failed to comply with the 2022 distribution order, exceeded her authority over Chadwick Boseman Inc., and should be removed from control of Chadwick Boseman's estate.