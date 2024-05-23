TMZ Claims Britney Spears Is Dangerously Hurtling Towards Bankruptcy. US Weekly Claims She Made $40 Million Last Year

If you believe TMZ, Britney Spears is dangerously hurtling towards an inevitable bankruptcy due to insane spending habits and little income. If you believe US Weekly, the opposite is true. In fact, she's a thrifty shopper who made $40 million last year.

Several weeks back, a TMZ story claimed that Britney was "completely dysfunctional" and "in danger of going broke."

"We're told Britney has been spending a fortune and is in real danger of going broke. Our sources say she's been going to French Polynesia, staying at The Brando, and spending close to a million dollars each trip between private jets, hotels, staff, etc. She goes every month or 2. We're told she also goes to Hawaii almost monthly by herself, taking a private jet, staying in the Presidential Suite at the Four Seasons, and dropping $350k a trip."

According to a source quoted by TMZ:

"She cannot afford this. She had $60 million when the conservatorship ended, and she's now where the conservatorship started — in danger of going broke."

US Weekly begs to differ.

A source who spoke to US Weekly claims that Britney "has earned $40 million this year" and "there is no issue with money." The US Weekly source claims that Britney earned $40 million thanks to her bestselling memoir "The Woman in Me", her fragrance royalties, a successful duet with Elton John and standard back catalog royalties. She furthermore is apparently a thrifty shopper who buys clothes online and avoids expensive designer brands.

On the other hand, another source did confirm to US Weekly that Spears "burns money" on lavish vacations and does have a habit of booking trips to exotic destinations only to sometimes cancel them at the last minute. The same source claims there was a plan for her finances, but that plan has gone off the rails.

"There was a plan in place when Britney's conservatorship ended for her day-to-day life, but no one followed it. The money is going out quickly."

That infamous conservatorship came to an end in 2021, and now Spears is free to spend her earnings however she wants. And still, another insider says her spending habits are well within her means:

"Yes, Britney spends on vacations and the clothes you see her in on Instagram, but that's her prerogative. It's her money."