Britney Spears Makes Final Child Support Payment To Kevin Federline

As reported some time ago, Britney Spears is now officially off the child support hook between herself and Kevin Federline, as their youngest son Jayden James is set to graduate from high school. Spears has made one final payment of $10,000 following a brief legal battle over her remaining obligation, with both parties having eventually agreed to a November 15th cutoff.

Spears and Federline divorced in 2007 after three years of marriage, and they have two sons together. Back in 2007, Spears's child support obligation was $20,000 per month, and in 2018, a judge doubled it in view of the fact that Federline had 100 percent custody over the kids. Then, when oldest kid Sean turned 18, it was halved again, and Spears is making two $10,000 payments in November to close out the cycle. Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, put it like this in a statement to People magazine:

"Under California law, child support jurisdiction continues until the minor child reaches the age of 18, or if upon their 18th birthday they have not yet graduated high school, it continues until they graduate high school, but in no event later than their 19th birthday…The child support in this case for Jayden is being paid consistent with that law. His graduation for high school will be in November."

Both Jayden and Sean have both been technically estranged from their mom for some time. Still, Jayden has seen Spears multiple times since moving to California from his former home in Hawaii. With most of Spears's bad blood seemingly with Federline, it's possible her relationships with her sons will be on the mend now that they are both adults. Jayden spoke to ITV in September of 2022 about the estrangement:

"I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love. I don't think she showed enough to [Sean] Preston, and I feel really bad for that…We've both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we've been through to heal, heal our mental state."

Spears herself has not commented publicly on her final child support payment, but she has alluded to the situation on social media in the past.