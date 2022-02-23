Britney Spears Lands $15 Million Book Deal

Britney Spears is an easy candidate to write a tell-all memoir. Think about it from the point of view of a publisher: not only is she a globally recognized celebrity and household name, but there's also an unusual level of interest in her infamously tumultuous personal life. So it makes sense that just such a publisher – Simon & Schuster, to be specific – has signed a book deal with Spears that Page Six is said to be worth $15 million.

The tell-all memoir will reportedly cover the singer's life both on and off the stage, and was the subject of a major bidding war between multiple publishers before the deal was signed. One source calls the deal "one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas," a reference to the joint $60 million book deal signed by Barack and Michelle Obama back in 2017. It's also in the same neighborhood as the $15 million deal Bill Clinton reportedly got for his post-presidency tome "My Life" in 2001.

Spears has apparently been eager to get her version of certain events down in black and white ever since her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears released a book of her own in early 2022, entitled "Things I Should Have Said." The two have exchanged sparring words on social media involving claims the younger Spears made in her book, including the following unminced words from an Instagram post by Britney:

"I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you're lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn."

Spears has alluded in the past to the vast reservoir of stories about her family she has in her possession, including those from her recently suspended 13-year conservatorship. She's also indicated on social media that she has already begun writing the as-yet-untitled book.