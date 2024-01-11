Blueface's $13 Million Nightclub Shooting Judgement Has Grown $14 Million With Interest

on January 11, 2024

Back in October of last year, rapper Blueface was ordered to pay a judgment of over $13 million to the owner of the now closed Euphoric Gentleman's Club in Las Vegas, where he was charged with a shooting that took place in November of 2022 and sentenced to a three-year probation. Now, TMZ has the story that he evidently has not paid any of that judgment, and accrued interest now has the owed figure north of $14 million.

To be more precise, the original judgment handed down by a judge was for $13,072,482 to repay the owner for lost revenue and other damages as a result of the shooting. Now, he owes $14,386,164.23. That's a little over $1.3 million in interest so far, which is theoretically good for the club's owner, assuming it ever gets collected.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Back when the judgment was made, the Euphoric Instagram account posted a statement blaming Blueface for the club's shutdown, accusing him of bringing "gang related activities to our establishment & put all of our girls out of business," going on to say that they would "make 100% sure that [Blueface] either spends the rest of his life in prison, or he is going to pay until the day he leaves this earth." Collecting such judgments handed down in court doesn't happen automatically and sometimes leads to new legal battles on its own, something that may prove to be the case here.

With a plea deal for reduced charges and to avoid prison time finalized, that leaves the now over $14 million in damages, but it doesn't seem like Blueface is in any hurry to get it paid off as of yet. TMZ also reports that the rapper is spending money elsewhere, "but very selectively," having "recently bought a house for his child's mother Jaidyn Alexis." Blueface himself doesn't appear to have made any public comment on the matter yet.

