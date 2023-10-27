Blac Chyna's Monthly Personal Finances Revealed In Custody Case Court Filings

Blac Chyna and ex Tyga are battling it out in court over custody of their son King Cairo. As a result, Chyna, real name Angela Renée White, has disclosed some details about her personal finances that many may find surprising, including her monthly income, the amount of money she has in savings, and the value of her various real estate holdings and other property.

The disclosures come as part of Chyna's effort to get Tyga to pay for at least part of the legal expenses she's incurring as part of the court battle, owing to his having significantly greater financial resources than she has. Chyna is looking have Tyga's finances brought before the court so they can be and compared to her own finances.

Here's what we just learned from Blac Chyna's financial disclosure:

In September 2023 she earned $71,000

In 2023 she has averaged $32,000 per month in income

She has just $11,000 in personal savings

She owns $1.5 million worth of real estate

Then there are her monthly expenses, which are no picnic. She's got a mortgage payment of $22,000 per month, plus another three grand in property taxes. $8,000 more per month goes toward medical expenses for her and her kids, $5,000 per month in childcare, and thousands more on utility expenses, dining out, clothing, and entertainment.

The financial picture between Chyna and Tyga is just a small part of their ongoing legal battle, in which the latter is attempting to get sole custody of their child, while Chyna is fighting for more than her allotted 24 hours per week with her son.

TMZ has more details on her finances, and reports that she purportedly had to sell clothing, shoes, and purses to loved ones through an "online consignment store" in order to raise cash. She made some $178,000 by selling off some of her possessions, but soon she says she will run out of things to sell, and her financial obligations will just keep rolling. Now, a judge will soon decide whether Tyga will be on the hook for some of those expenses as well.

This actually isn't the first time we've had some insights into Blac Chyna's wealth. During a defamation lawsuit last year against several Kardashians, Blac Chyna was forced to reveal the following:

She did not file for personal taxes in 2019, 2020 or 2021.

She claimed to not have a personal bank account.

She claimed to have made $2 million per year in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

She claimed to have made a total of $1 million from OnlyFans. $1 million TOTAL, over two years. Not $1m per month.

That last point underscores a rumor we have been trying to dispel for years. For a few years, it was frequently reported that Blac Chyna makes $20 million PER MONTH off OnlyFans. If true, that would have worked out to $240 million in earnings per YEAR.

Some performers have indeed made huge fortunes off OnlyFans. For example, Danielle Bregoli made $50 million in her first year on OnlyFans. When doubters called her bluff, Danielle provided receipts to prove it.

In reality, Blac Chyna's true earnings during her time on OnlyFans amounted to around $40k per month over two years.