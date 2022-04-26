Blac Chyna Is Suing The Kardashians For $108 Million

Recently, a defamation lawsuit brought by Blac Chyna against ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian and the whole Kardashian clan, got underway in an LA courtroom.

Blac Chyna is seeking $108 million in damages.

As part of the trial, Ms. Chyna herself had to take the stand and be cross-examined about her lifestyle and finances. This cross examination brought to light some very interesting tidbits.

For instance, Chyna claimed she was recently forced to sell both her Lamborghini and Bentley automobiles in order to make ends meet. Tough times.

Another fun fact – Blac Chyna apparently has not a personal income tax return since 2015.

Chyna also claimed in court to not have any personal bank accounts, with all her income (from personal appearances and the private image and video platform OnlyFans, on which she says she's earned roughly $1 million) going into various business accounts.

Chyna is suing the Kardashians for a combined $108 million damages, which breaks down to $44 million in revenue she's already lost and another $64 million in future revenue as a performer and social media influencer.

This case continues to rage in court, but much of it has played out on social media. In late March, Chyna took to Twitter to announce that she'd "had to give up 3 of [her] cars" and that she was receiving no child support from Kardashian, who responded on social like so:

"I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. Why would i pay child support lol"

Incidentally, rapper Tyga, who also has a child with Chyna, made a similar response to Chyna's statements:

"I pay 40k a year for my son's school and he lives w me mon-sat. Why would I pay child support lol"

The lawsuit stems from the cancellation of Kardashian and Chyna's reality show "Rob & Chyna," which she alleges was orchestrated by the Kardashian family, diminishing her income and earning potential.

She also says she was abused and harassed by both Rob and other members of his family, including matriarch Kris Jenner and the Kardashian sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie. And then, of course, there's the infamous "revenge porn" that Kardashian posted of Chyna on social media, which is the subject of its own separate lawsuit that is set to see court sometime in early May.