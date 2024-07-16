Danielle Bregoli (aka The Cash Me Outside Girl) Posts Statement Revealing Her Lifetime OnlyFans Earnings

Over the years there have been thousands of examples of people who achieved a sudden and massive level of viral fame… or infamy… who disappear from the face of the earth just as quickly as they appeared. The latest example is the so-called "Hauk Tuah" girl. It's still too early to judge how long her infamy will last or if she'll be able to cash in. If history is any lesson, she won't be very famous in a few months, and she won't make very much money. In fact, the vast, vast, vast majority of the viral people did not capitalize on their sudden infamy beyond maybe a few t-shirt sales or social media sponsored posts.

The one viral person who everyone universally wrote off as a flash-in-the-pan is Danielle Bregoli. Danielle first went viral in 2016 as the "Cash Me Outside" girl thanks to an incredible appearance in a "Dr Phil" segment titled "I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For a Crime."

As the segment's title implies, at the time of the 2016 taping, Danielle was 13. In the wake of her viral fame, she collected millions of followers on social media and launched a rap career (as "Bhad Bhabie"). Five years after her Dr. Phil appearance, just a few weeks after she turned 18, Danielle joined the adult content platform OnlyFans. And that is where she really struck gold.

Morals aside, it's not incomprehensible that an attractive 18-year-old in our weird modern world would do very well on a platform like OnlyFans. But with most OnlyFans creators, their actual earnings are a closely guarded secret. Not for Danielle.

On Tuesday, Danielle posted a screenshot of her total lifetime OnlyFans earnings to Instagram. Here it is:

As you can see, the statement shows Bhabie's lifetime earnings since making her debut on OnlyFans in April of 2021 through July 11, 2024.

Her gross earnings over these last three years?

$71,332,786.34

Her net earnings (after OnlyFans takes a cut)?

$57,060758.48

Another interesting aspect of the numbers is how less than half of Bhabie's OnlyFans revenue is coming from regular subscription fees — about $24 million. The rest – $32.5 million – comes from individual messages from subscribers, and another $578,000 comes from tips.

The news comes as Bhabie is in the midst of splitting up with her allegedly abusive ex-boyfriend Le Vaughn, and also appears as a subject of the documentary "Teen Torture, Inc." about the controversial Turn-About Ranch, where she recounts her time at that rehab center in unambiguously negative terms. In other words, it's been a hard road for her to get to this point, but at least she doesn't seem likely to have to worry about money any time soon.