Beyoncé Was Paid $24 Million For A Single Private Concert In Dubai Last Weekend

You know a paycheck is pretty sizable when it manages to impress that even someone at the absolute top of their field like Beyoncé managed to collect it. But a $24 million paycheck for a single private concert in Dubai is pretty impressive – even for Beyoncé.

The invitation-only event happened over the weekend at the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal luxury hotel in Dubai. It was also attended by such stars as Nia Long and Kendall Jenner. It was Beyoncé's first live performance of any kind since 2020, and even though she got paid more than handsomely for her return to the stage, the organizers of the show didn't spend their entire budget on securing Beyoncé's performance. The concert also included a 48-woman orchestra, Lebanese dance troupe the Mayyas, a cameo appearance from Bey's daughter Blue Ivy, and a spectacular fireworks finale.

Local publication Arabian Business had some additional details regarding some notable perks enjoyed by Beyoncé in addition to her massive $24 million paycheck. Naturally, she got to stay at the Atlantis The Royal hotel over the weekend, and it wasn't just any room on site that served as her home away from home. It was the "Royal Mansion," described by Atlantis Resorts Managing Director and Vice President Timothy Kelly as "the most expensive, and, we believe, also the largest mansion in the world." Altogether the hotel has 795 guest rooms and such amenities as private infinity pools in some suites and the world's largest jellyfish aquarium.

Some fans are hoping that the show won't be a one-off performance for Beyoncé, and that she'll soon announce dates for her upcoming "Renaissance" tour. If and when that happens, it won't be because she needs the money!